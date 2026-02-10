Mercury's Bonner Sets The Tone In Her First College Season
DeWanna Bonner began her career with the Phoenix Mercury, and she was the fifth pick of the 2009 WNBA Draft. She was a part of the same draft class as Angel McCoughtry, Kristi Toliver and Briann January. Toliver and January have ties to the Mercury, as one of them is now Phoenix's associate head coach and the other played for them in 2018 and 2019.
Bonner helped the Mercury win their second championship, and she won Sixth Woman of the Year in the process.
Bonner receives special honor
Before starting her WNBA career, Bonner was a star in college. She accomplished great things, and she won SEC Player of the Year in 2009. She had an excellent season, and she averaged 21.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 assists.
As her stats show, Bonner did a bit of everything. She continued to improve, and when she joined the Mercury became of their key players.
The Mercury reserve started her college years on a good note, and she averaged 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals.
Bonner started her journey in Auburn's game against Texas–Pan American. She had 19 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block. Auburn won that game, as Bonner and her teammates beat Texas-Pan American 85-32.
Auburn faced Kent State in the next game, and while Bonner scored in single digits, she helped out in other areas. She had nine rebounds in that outing, and she also had eight points, an assist and a steal.
Kent State won that game, as the Golden Flashes beat the Tigers 68-64. That game went into overtime.
The Mercury All-Star had back-to-back 14-point games, and Auburn won both games. The Tigers beat the Buffalo Bulls 70-41, and they beat the George Mason Patriots 77-36.
Bonner was fitting in, and her best game was a 25-point outing against South Carolina. She did her share of scoring, and she had 13 rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. Auburn won that game, as Bonner and her teammates picked up a 64-48 victory.
The two-time champion was just getting started, and as time revealed she would shine at both the collegiate level and the professional level. Bonner had a nice season, and as time went on, she became an Auburn legend.
Please follow us on X to read more about DeWanna Bonner and all that she has accomplished over the years when you click right here!