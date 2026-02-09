Mercury Stars Gearing Up For Unrivaled Tournament
The Unrivaled season is flying by, and some of the WNBA's best players are in action. There are returning players like Chelsea Gray and Skylar Diggins, and there are new players like Paige Bueckers and Dominique Malonga.
The Phoenix Mercury have players in action, as Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas are playing. Copper plays for Rose BC, and her team won a championship last season. Thomas plays for Laces BC. Satou Sabally played last year, and she was going to play this time. However, she is out due to her concussion.
Mercury stars making noise in Unrivaled
Phoenix's stars are playing well, and their teams are playing at a high level. Laces BC has the best record, as Thomas and her teammates have a record of 8-2. Rose BC is fifth, and Copper and her teammates have a record of 5-5.
One of the things that is interesting about the Unrivaled season is the 1-on-1 tournament. They introduced the concept last season, and most of the league's stars were in action. Sabally participated, and she went against DiJonai Carrington and Arike Ogunbowale. She beat Carrington but Ogunbowale, her former teammate, secured the win.
Copper faced Aliyah Boston and Allisha Gray. Then, Thomas was unable to participate due to injury.
Napheesa Collier won the tournament, and she beat Aaliyah Edwards in the final game. It was a fun tournament, and Collier, one of the founders, beat tough opponents to take it.
This year, the tournament is back, and Phoenix's stars will be involved. The bracket has been released, and Copper is supposed to face Rickea Jackson in the first round. Thomas is going to face Boston in what may be a scrappy, competitive game.
If Copper advances, she will face the winner of Gray and Saniya Rivers. If she faces Gray, it will be a rematch of last season's game.
As far as Thomas, if she beats Boston, she faces the winner of a matchup between Stewart and Li Yueru.
The tournament will be exciting, and it is safe to say that it is up for grabs. There are so many talented players involved, and they all have their strengths. This event is a chance to showcase those abilities, and in the end, someone will win it all. Phoenix's stars have a good shot, and it will be interesting to see how far they go.
