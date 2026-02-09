Mercury's Thomas Makes An Impact In College
Alyssa Thomas has been a star since the start of her WNBA career, and her 2025 season is a prime example. She was drafted by the New York Liberty in 2014, but she was traded to the Connecticut Sun shortly after.
Thomas had some great seasons with the Sun, and when she joined the Phoenix Mercury, she picked up where she left off. The All-Star forward averaged 15.4 points, 9.2 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 2025, and was one of the candidates for Most Valuable Player (MVP).
Phoenix's star has accomplished many things in her WNBA career, and before that, she was a fantastic college player.
Thomas attended Maryland, and in her four seasons, she averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals. These stats are similar to what she averages in the WNBA, and like always, she did a bit of everything.
In her first college season, Thomas averaged 14.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.6 assists. She got off to a strong start, and her team finished the season with a record of 24-8.
Thomas made her debut in Maryland's game with Monmouth. She had 10 points, six rebounds, three steals and an assist. Maryland won big in that game, as Thomas and her teammates beat Monmouth 73-40.
Thomas goes on a run
After that, Thomas had a seven-point game, but she did something special after that. She had nine-consecutive games where she scored 10 or more points. The first was a 10-point game against Towson, and she had five rebounds and five steals.
Phoenix's future forward followed up with a 16-point game against American. She also had seven rebounds, four steals, an assist and a block. She continued her streak with a 14-point game against East Carolina. She played well in that outing, and she had four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Maryland's forward continued to play well, and she scored 10 or more points against Massachusetts, Purdue, Appalachian State, UMBC and others. Thomas' streak was snapped in Maryland's game against St. John's, and she had five points. She contributed in other areas, as she had seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Thomas has been a special player since the beginning, and now, she is doing her part to ensure that the Mercury succeed.
