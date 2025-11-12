How Mercury's Bonner Had A Successful Second Season
DeWanna Bonner was a great player in college, and after winning SEC Player of the Year, she started her WNBA journey. She was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury, who selected her with the fifth pick of the 2009 WNBA Draft.
The 2009 season ended up being a big year for Bonner and the Mercury, as they won their second championship. Bonner added some individual accolades to her resume as well, as she won Sixth Woman of the Year, and she was a member of the All-Rookie Team.
Bonner started her career on a good note, and in her second year, she picked up where she left off.
The Sixth Woman of the Year averaged 12.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 blocks. Unlike the previous year, there were a few instances where she was in the starting lineup. She did not start in any of the Mercury's 2009 games, but she started in four in her second year.
Bonner won Sixth Woman of the Year once again, and she continued to establish herself. She played well throughout the season and her best game was against the Seattle Storm.
Bonner has big game off the bench
In that game, Bonner had a double-double of 24 points and 12 rebounds. She also had a block in that outing. This was a balanced effort from the Mercury, but Bonner led the way with her big game off the bench.
The Mercury had four other players who scored in double figures. Temeka Johnson had 15 points, five assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block. Penny Taylor and Candice Dupree both had 14 points. Taylor also had five assists and a steal, and Dupree had seven rebounds and an assist.
Then, Diana Taurasi had 13 points, four rebounds and two assists. Despite Phoenix's balanced effort, the Storm beat the Mercury 95-89. This game was earlier in the season, and the Mercury were 1-1 after it. The Storm improved to 3-0.
Bonner continued to play well throughout the season, but she set the tone in this game. The Mercury's key reserve helped them reach the playoffs that year, and they beat the Los Angeles Sparks 2-0. Then, the Storm beat them in the next round. Bonner got off to a nice start that season, and as time went on, she continued to be one of Phoenix's best players.
