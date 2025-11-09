Mercury Fall In Series Against Championship-Winning Team
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2024 season with a record of 19-21. They beat a number of teams, as they won their series against teams like the Atlanta Dream and the Chicago Sky. They did run into a few obstacles, as the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever beat them in their series.
The Mercury lost another series, as they faced a Western Conference rival. They had some competitive games against the Las Vegas Aces, and in the first game, the Aces beat them 89-80.
Phoenix's first game against Las Vegas was early in the season, and one of the Mercury's veteran stars was their leading scorer. Diana Taurasi had 23 points in that game, and she also had three rebounds.
Kahleah Copper, the Mercury's new addition, had 19 points, four rebounds and four assists. Natasha Cloud and Rebecca Allen both had 14 points. Cloud also had eight rebounds, seven assists and a steal. Allen had seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.
Copper torches the Aces again
The series started off in the Aces' favor, but the Mercury tied things up in the next one. They beat the Aces 98-88 in that game, and Copper had a huge game. She had 37 points in what was her third game with Phoenix. This was not the first time the 2021 Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) had 37 against the Aces, as she did it in 2023. However, she was playing for the Sky at that time.
Sug Sutton was the team's second-leading scorer, as she had 12 points. She also had a rebound and a steal. Cloud was next up, as she had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The third meeting between these teams was a Commissioner's Cup game, and the Aces won 103-99. The Mercury's new trio played well in that game, as Brittney Griner had 25 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
Taurasi had 22 points, four assists and a rebound. Then, the trio had help, as Sophie Cunningham had 10 points, two steals, a rebound and an assist.
After that, these two teams met for a final time, and the Aces won 97-79. Griner was the leading scorer with 24 points, Cunningham had 16 and Copper had 15.
Las Vegas won the series 3-1, and that series was similar to this year's between the two teams. The Aces won the regular season series 3-1, and eventually, Phoenix and Las Vegas faced each other in the WNBA Finals.
The Aces give the Mercury troubles, but Phoenix has had some good moments in that time.
