Standout Star: DeWanna Bonner Leads the Way
The Phoenix Mercury are on a three-game win streak after beating the Golden State Valkyries 78-77.
Phoenix has improved to 15-6, and they remain second in the league behind the Minnesota Lynx. The Lynx are 19-4, and after losing to the Mercury and the Chicago Sky, they got some revenge. They beat Chicago 91-78 in their next game.
Golden State put up a fight against the Las Vegas Aces, so there performance against Phoenix should not be a surprise. The Valkyries tied the game with six seconds left. Alyssa Thomas was at the free throw line towards the end of the game, and she missed the first free throw. Thomas made the second free throw with a second left to seal the win.
This was a close battle, but the Mercury secured the win. They kept their composure, and beat a young, hungry team.
Thomas' free throw was crucial, but the "standout star" for the Mercury was DeWanna Bonner.
Bonner finished the game with a double-double. She had 22 points and 11 rebounds. She also had two assists and a steal. Bonner was the Mercury's leading scorer despite coming off the bench. Phoenix had their typical starting lineup, which consists of Monique Akoa Makani, Sami Whitcomb, Natasha Mack, Kathryn Westbeld and Thomas.
This starting lineup is the one Phoenix has relied on while Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper rehab their injuries. The starters played well, as Thomas had 17 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. She also had two blocks.
Westbeld was one of three Mercury players to score in double figures in this game, as she finished with 14 points. She filled the stat sheet as she also had two rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Bonner showed how valuable she is off the bench. The Mercury needed a boost, and she gave it to them. The three-time Sixth Woman of the Year came in, gave them points, and helped them win a competitive game.
For the Mercury, it is currently all hands on deck. Having someone like Bonner as a reserve helps them navigate their injury issue. The Mercury are winning, and when Sabally and Copper come back, they will be even more dangerous.
The Mercury will face the Lynx on Wednesday. If Bonner has a game like she did against Golden State, Phoenix has a great shot at beating their toughest foe.
