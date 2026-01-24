Why The Mercury Have Defeated The Sun In The Playoffs
The Phoenix Mercury are an experienced playoff team, and because of that, they have encountered several teams. The Mercury's first playoff matchup was against the New York Liberty, and fast forward to 2025, they met the Liberty once again.
There are a few instances where Phoenix has met a team once, and two of them happened in 1998. The Mercury faced the Cleveland Rockers and the Houston Comets during that run, and both teams folded years later.
Outside of those two, the Mercury have met the Washington Mystics once, and Phoenix picked up an 85-84 win.
Phoenix has played other teams over the years, and when it comes to the Connecticut Sun, the Mercury have met them twice.
The first time these teams met was in 2017, and it was a single-elimination game. The Mercury beat the Seattle Storm in the first round, and they ran into the Sun after that. Phoenix picked up an 88-83 win over Connecticut, and Brittney Griner was the star.
Griner helps Mercury advance
Griner had 26 points, and she also had nine rebounds and a block. Diana Taurasi had 23 points, four assists and two rebounds. The Mercury had two players who scored 12 points, and one of them did it off the bench.
Leilani Mitchell had 12 points, five assists and two steals. Then, Monique Currie had six rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block to go along with her 12. She was the only reserve who scored in that game. Then, the Mercury had one other player who scored in double figures, as Yvonne Turner had 11 points, four assists, two steals and a rebound.
Phoenix advanced to the next round, but in the end, the Mercury were swept by the Los Angeles Sparks. The Sparks headed to the WNBA Finals, and they lost to the Minnesota Lynx.
The Mercury and the Sun met once more the following year, and Phoenix beat Connecticut 96-86. Griner and Taurasi both had 27 points, and the Mercury center had a massive game on the defensive end. She had six blocks and she had five rebounds. As far as Taurasi, she had five assists and two rebounds.
DeWanna Bonner had 23 points, and she also had 18 rebounds, three assists and a block. The Mercury stars were excellent in that game, and they advanced to the next round. They faced the Storm, and after Seattle got the sweep, Breanna Stewart and her team beat the Mystics in the Finals.
Phoenix and Connecticut have had some strong teams over the years, and when it comes to the playoffs, the Mercury have the advantage.
