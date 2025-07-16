DeWanna Bonner Made History in Mecury Return vs. Valkyries
Six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner may have just signed with the Phoenix Mercury, but she is already making her presence felt.
She is back in her old stomping grounds, and in her two games with the Mercury, she is averaging 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Bonner had a big game in the Mercury's 78-77 win over the Golden State Valkyries. She was the team's leading scorer, as she finished with 22 points. She also had 11 rebounds.
Bonner's double-double was special, as it was the fifth time in Mercury history that a player had 20 or more points and 10 or more rebounds off the bench. She did it four other times during her first stint with the Mercury.
In her rookie year, she had 21 points and 10 rebounds in the Mercury's 104-80 over the Minnesota Lynx. She played a total of 20 minutes.
Phoenix's veteran did three more times in her initial years with the Mercury. She had 24 points and 12 rebounds in the Mercury's loss to the Seattle Storm. Seattle beat them 95-89 in a game where Lauren Jackson scored 25 points. Bonner was the Mercury's leading scorer.
In 2011, Bonner did it twice. She had 24 points and 11 rebounds in Phoenix's loss to the Connecticut Sun. She was the Mercury's second-leading scorer, as Diana Taurasi had 29. The Sun beat them 96-95. Then, a few days later, Bonner had 25 points and 13 rebounds in their 109-95 win over the Atlanta Dream.
Bonner is in a league of her own, and on top of making Mercury history, she made WNBA history. She is now the WNBA's all-time leader in this category.
The Mercury made a great move when they brought back Bonner. Despite being a starter in the past few years, she started off on the bench. Her contributions off the bench led to three Sixth Woman of the Year awards. She won the award in 2009, 2010 and 2011.
Bonner feels right at home and it shows. The Mercury were already having a good year, and Bonner makes them even better. This year's team will benefit from her championship experience, and she could be the reason they win. The Mercury take on the Lynx in their next game, and a big game from Bonner will help them secure the win.
