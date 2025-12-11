How Diamond DeShields Contributed Made Mark With The Mercury
Diamond DeShields played for the Phoenix Mercury during a challenging time. The Mercury finished the 2022 season with a record of 15-21, and while they made the playoffs, it was not easy. Phoenix played without Brittany Griner, who missed the season due to an issue overseas.
The Mercury reached the WNBA Finals the year before, but playing without Griner was difficult. The Mercury added some new faces like DeShields and Tina Charles, but Charles' time with the team was brief. She received a buyout and she joined the Seattle Storm shortly after.
DeShields played 30 games with the Mercury that year, and she started in 19 of them. She averaged 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a steal.
In her first game with the team, she had 12 points and four assists. The Mercury beat the Storm 97-77, and she was one of five players who scored at least 10 points. Charles was the leading scorer, and she had a double-double. She had 22 points and 11 rebounds in that game, as she started her stint with the Mercury on a good note.
Skylar Diggins finished with 19 points, and she also had seven rebounds and six assists. Diana Taurasi had 15 points, four assists and two rebounds and Shey Peddy had 10 points, six assists and a rebound.
The Mercury fought their way through the season, and in their last regular season game, DeShields had 10 points, a rebound and an assist. Phoenix lost to the Chicago Sky, as Chicago picked up an 82-67 victory.
DeShields comes to play in the postseason
DeShields had some nice performances in the playoffs, and she was one of the bright spots in a series they lost. She had 18 points, eight rebounds and two assists in Game 1, and she was Phoenix's leading scorer. Despite her efforts, the Las Vegas Aces beat the Mercury 79-63
When it comes to Game 2, DeShields had 21 points, two assists and a rebound. She was the team's second-leading scorer, as Kaela Davis had 23 points. Davis also had six rebounds and three assists.
After the 2022 season, DeShields was moved in a four-team trade. She went to the Dallas Wings, but she did not play that year due to an injury. Then, she spent some time with the Sky, which was the team she started her career with.
