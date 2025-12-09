Mercury's Trio Competes, Tries To Defeat The Aces
The Phoenix Mercury are on the right track, as they reached the WNBA Finals for the sixth time in franchise history. They finished the regular season with a record of 27-17, and they took down other contenders to get to the Finals.
The Mercury faced the Las Vegas Aces in that series, and while the Aces came out victorious, Phoenix competed.
Phoenix's trio came to play, and they all had great showings in that period. The Mercury were on the road for Game 1, and despite a good effort from them, the Aces beat them 89-86.
Kahleah Copper was the star of this game, and she had 21 points. She got off to a hot start, and she showed that Phoenix came to compete. On top of her scoring, the Mercury guard had four rebounds and an assist.
Satou Sabally got going, and she finished the game with 19 points, four rebounds and four assists. Alyssa Thomas nearly had a triple-double, as she had 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
The Mercury had two other players who scored at least 10, as Monique Akoa Makani had 11 points. She also had three assists, two rebounds and two steals. DeWanna Bonner had 10 points, eight rebounds, a steal and a block.
Phoenix also lost the second game, as Las Vegas won 91-78. Copper led once again, as she had 23 points and three rebounds. Sabally had 22 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Thomas finished the game with 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.
After being in Las Vegas for the first two games, the Mercury headed home for Game 3. The Aces beat them 90-88 after A'ja Wilson made a game-winning shot.
Bonner was the top performer for Phoenix, as she had 25 points, 10 rebounds and a block. As far as the trio, Sabally had 24 points, five rebounds, three assists and a block. She had a strong performance, but she left the game due to a collision.
Copper had 17 points, two rebounds and a steal, and Thomas had 14 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and two steals. The Mercury had one more chance to get a win, and two of those stars tried to make it happen.
Copper gives it her all
The Aces won their third championship after they beat the Mercury 97-86 in Game 4. Phoenix played without Sabally due to the incident in the previous game. With the "Unicorn" being out, it was up to Copper, Thomas and the Mercury's reserves to get a win. They did their best, but in the end, they came up short.
Copper was the leading scorer, as she had 30 points. She also had six rebounds and an assist. Thomas had a triple-double, as she had 17 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Then, the Mercury had three other players who scored 10. Monique Akoa Makani, Bonner did and so did Kalani Brown.
Las Vegas swept Phoenix, but the Mercury showed promise. Now, if the trio stays together, the Mercury could be on the path to another championship. The trio of stars had a good run, and they are bound to have another.
