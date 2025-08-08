Looking Back At Brittney Griner's Rookie Season
Brittney Griner is with a new team, but her name will forever be tied to the Phoenix Mercury. She signed with the Atlanta Dream during the offseason. Griner has missed their last few games with a neck injury, but when in action, she averages 10.8 points and 5.6 rebounds.
Before joining the Dream, she was a star in Phoenix. She started her career in 2013, as the Mercury drafted her with the first pick of that year's draft.
Griner made her presence felt right away, as she had a big game in her debut. She finished the game with 17 points, eight rebounds, four blocks, an assist and a steal. What made that game even more special was that she dunked twice.
The former Mercury center had a good year, but she did not win Rookie of the Year. However, she did become a member of the All-Rookie Team. Elena Delle Donne, who was the second pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft, took home the prestigious award. Griner did receive another honor, as she was named an All-Star in her first season. She did not play in the game, as she was out with an injury.
In her rookie year, Griner's best game was against the San Antonio Stars. She had 26 points, seven rebounds and five blocks. The Mercury won that game 83-77.
Griner's season set the tone for the rest of her stint. She followed up her strong rookie season with an even better second season. She averaged 15.6 points, eight rebounds, 3.8 blocks and 1.6 assists. She won Defensive Player of the Year that season, and the Mercury won a championship.
Griner leaves her mark in Phoenix
Griner made history in her time with the Mercury, and she can be found of all of their franchise records. She is the team's all-time leader in rebounds, blocks and field goal percentage. She did incredible things with the Mercury, and it all started with her rookie season.
Phoenix recognizes the center's greatness, and when she and the Dream came to town back in July, she received a warm welcome. Then, when it is all said and done, she will most likely be one of the players that will join legends like Jennifer Gillom, Michele Timms and others in the rafters.
