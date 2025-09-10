How Kelly Mazzante Won Championships With The Mercury
The Phoenix Mercury have won three championships in the past, and several players played a role in those titles.
A player like Penny Taylor was there for all three championships. She had strong seasons with the Mercury, and what she did in those title-winning years led to her jersey being retired. For example, in the year when Phoenix won their first championship, Taylor averaged 17.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals.
Diana Taurasi was there for all three championships, and in her years with the team, she had a slew of accolades. She even became the league's all-time leading scorer, and her record remains.
In some cases, a player like DeWanna Bonner were there for two championships. Another play who was there for two of the Mercury's championships was Kelly Mazzante.
Mazzante started her career with the Charlotte Sting. Before that, she attended Penn State, and had strong years with them. She was a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year in that time.
The Sting drafted her in the second round of the 2004 WNBA Draft, and she spent three seasons with them. Her best year with the team was in 2006, and she averaged 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals.
Mercury bring in Mazzante
After that season, the Sting folded, and Mazzante was a part of a dispersal draft. The Mercury drafted her with the fifth pick of that draft, and she went on to play with Phoenix from 2007 to 2009. In her first year with the team, she averaged 5.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists. The Mercury won their first championship after beating the Detroit Shock in a competitive series.
The Mercury went on to win their second in 2009, and they beat the Indiana Fever. Mazzante played in 31 games that season, and she started in two of them. She averaged 3.4 points and 1.3 rebounds.
Mazzante won championships with the team, and after that, she was traded to the New York Liberty. However, an injury led to her being waived and missing the season. Then, she played some games with the Atlanta Dream.
Phoenix had successful seasons at that time, and Mazzante was not only involved she blogged during her time with the Mercury. It takes a special group of talent to win a championship, and no matter how many games or minutes someone plays, they contribute to the team's success.
