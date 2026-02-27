Phoenix's Scoring Leads To Deep Playoff Run
The Phoenix Mercury went on a deep playoff run last year, and they faced some tough opponents. Their playoff journey started with a series against the New York Liberty, and they beat the 2024 champions 2-1.
Phoenix's journey continued as the squad faced the Minnesota Lynx. The Lynx were the best team in the league that season, and they finished the regular season with a record of 34-10.
Like the series against New York, Phoenix started the season with a loss. The Lynx beat them 82-69 in the first game, and the Mercury recovered in the remaining games. Then, they faced the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Finals, and the Aces won the championship.
The Mercury played well, and the new stars were a major factor. Phoenix added Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas during the offseason, and both players have strong seasons. Then, the Mercury had another star in Kahleah Copper, and she played well during the regular season and the playoffs.
Copper goes on a tear
Copper scored 196 points during the playoffs, which made her first in total points. She had some great performances, and her best was the Mercury's final game. She had 30 points, and she also had six rebounds and an assist.
Sabally was second in total points, and she scored 190. She had 24 points against the Lynx, and the Mercury picked up their first win in that series. She also had nine rebounds and an assist. The Mercury had two more players who scored in double figures, as Thomas had 19 points, and Sami Whitcomb had 13 points off the bench.
The Mercury had two other players who scored at least 100 points during the playoffs, as Thomas had 186, and DeWanna Bonner had 100. Thomas' best game was a 23-point game against the Lynx. She also had 10 assists, eight rebounds and a steal.
Sabally had 21 points, and Bonner and Copper both had 13 points. That was a big game for the Mercury, as it led to them reaching the Finals. As far as Bonner, her best playoff performance happened during the Finals and she had a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds. She did that off the bench.
Phoenix had a rookie who was fifth in total points, and she had 76. Monique Akoa Makani had 11 points against the Aces, and she also had three assists, two rebounds and two steals. She played well, and she already has a Finals appearance under her belt.
The Mercury did their share of scoring in the playoffs, and in the end, it took them far.
