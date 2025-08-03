How Many Mercury Players Are In The 7,000 Club?
The WNBA has had so many legendary players. There have been players that left their mark, and their names are still mentioned today. Players like Lisa Leslie or Tina Thompson come to mind, but there are several others.
When it comes to scoring, a player like Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi comes to mind. Taurasi had an excellent career, and she did something special in the process. She became the league's all-time leading scorer, as she finished her career with a total of 10, 646 points.
That record will likely stand the test of time, but there are players who are trying to get closer to that total. Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles is a veteran, and she is still going strong. She recently reached the 8,000 point mark, and she has a total of 8,114 points.
Over the years, there have been great scorers, and there is a special group that reached a special feat. One of those players recently reached the accomplishment, as Seattle Storm star Nneka Ogumike scored the 7,000th point of her career. She had a big game against the Los Angeles Sparks, as she had 37 points. That put her at 7,009.
Ogwumike is now the sixth player in NBA history to reach the 7,000 mark. So, five players came before her. When it comes to the other members, the Mercury are well-represented. With Taurasi being the all-time leading scorer, she is a member of the 7,000 club. However, she is not alone.
The second Mercury player in that club is still active. DeWanna Bonner has a total of 7,626 points. Bonner is back with Phoenix after spending years with the Sun. She has had a few nice games with the Mercury in her return, as she had 22 points and 11 rebounds against the Golden State Valkyries. In the past, she came off the bench for Phoenix, and she is getting used to it once again.
Bonner and Taurasi are a part of the 7,000 club with Ogwumike, Charles, Thompson and Tamika Catchings. There are two former Mercury players who were extremely close, as Candice Dupree had 6,895 points in her career and Cappie Pondexter had 6,811.
Will another Mercury player make the club?
Scoring a total of 7,000 is a huge accomplishment. It is a testament to things like longevity and talent, and looking at the players in the club, they embody those qualities. The Mercury have their share of skilled players, and while it will take some time, they could have another member in this club.
