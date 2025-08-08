Playoffs 2021: Mercury Take Down Liberty and Storm To Advance
The Phoenix Mercury have won three championships in their time. They won in 2007, 2009 and 2014. This year's team is trying to win the franchise's fourth, and to do that, it will take hard work and dedication.
While the Mercury have won three, they have made the WNBA Finals five times. The last time they made it was in 2021, and while things did not go in their favor, they worked hard to get to that point.
The Mercury finished the 2021 season with a record of 19-13. They reached the playoffs, and in the first round, they beat the New York Liberty 83-82. The first round was a single-elimination game, and Phoenix held on to get the win.
Phoenix's leading scorer in that game was Skylar Diggins. She had 22 points, five assists, four rebounds and a block. Sophie Cunningham had a big game off the bench, as she had 21 points, three rebounds and two assists. Cunningham was on fire in that game, as she made six 3-pointers. The Mercury also had nice games from Brittney Griner and Brianna Turner, as they finished with 16 points and 12 points respectively.
Turner also played a significant role in the Mercury's win, as she made a late free throw to give them the lead. She missed the first, but knocked down the second.
The Mercury moved on to the next round, and they faced the Seattle Storm. This was another single-elimination game, and they beat Seattle 85-80 in overtime.
Phoenix had a balanced effort in this game, as all of their starters scored in double figures. Griner led the team with 23 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Diggins had 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. Taurasi, who did not play in the game against the Liberty had 14 points. Kia Nurse and Turner had 12 points each.
The Mercury move on
This game was a battle, and it required a team effort. Taurasi scored six points in overtime, which helped them secure the win, but the way Phoenix played overall was crucial.
The first two rounds were not easy for Phoenix. They had to fight for those wins, but they showed that they can win under pressure. The playoffs did not get any easier as they faced two tough teams after that. Phoenix
Please follow us on X for more Mercury playoff stories when you click right here!