Throwback: Mercury Guards Represent Team In All-Star Game
The Phoenix Mercury played a major role in the success of the WNBA's early seasons. They were one of the original eight teams of the 1997 season, as they played alongside teams such as the Charlotte Sting, the Houston Comets and the Los Angeles Sparks.
In 1998, Phoenix reached the WNBA Finals, but they lost to the Comets. The following year, the league held its first All-Star Game, and Jennifer Gillom and Michele Timms were the first players to represent Phoenix in the big game.
After that, the Mercury had players represent them, but they were by themselves. Brandy Reed was the lone representative of the Mercury in the 2000 All-Star Game, in what was the best season of her career. She averaged 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals.
The next Mercury player to make the All-Star Game was Adrian Williams-Strong. She averaged 9.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Phoenix had a few years without an All-Star, but Williams-Strong broke that streak. She made the 2003 All-Star Game, and she was a reserve alongside players such as Lauren Jackson, Yolanda Griffith and Margo Dydek.
Diana Taurasi played in "The Game at Radio City" in her rookie season, but that event was not considered a standard All-Star Game. However, Taurasi did play in the 2005 All-Star Game, and like Reed and Williams-Strong, she was the only Mercury player to make it that year.
The following year, the Mercury had multiple players in the All-Star Game for the first time since 1999. Taurasi made her second game, and her new teammate, Cappie Pondexter, played alongside her. Pondexter was the second pick of the 2006 WNBA Draft, and her exceptional rookie season led to her becoming an All-Star.
Taurasi and more represent the Mercury
Both Pondexter and Taurasi were reserves in that game, but they saw a bit of action, and they both scored. Taurasi had nine points and Pondexter had four.
Once that happened, the Mercury had at least two All-Stars every year up until 2022. Phoenix players made their presence felt throughout the years, and whether it was Taurasi, Pondexer, Brittney Griner, Penny Taylor, Candice Dupree or DeWanna Bonner, all of them appeared in an All-Star Game at some point.
The All-Star Game is a high honor, and with the talent Phoenix has had over the years, it comes as no surprise that their players have been involved.
