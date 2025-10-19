How Diana Taurasi Helped Lead UConn to Another National Title
Diana Taurasi had a successful WNBA career, and she spent that time with the Phoenix Mercury. Phoenix drafted her in 2004, and through ups and downs, she stayed with them.
Phoenix had highs like their championship wins in 2007, 2009 and 2014, but they also had seasons like their 2012 and 2023 ones. So, the Mercury saw it all and Taurasi was there regardless of how things were going.
Before playing for the Mercury, Taurasi was a star in college. She played for the historic UConn Huskies, and she helped them win three championships. Today, the program has a total of 12.
Recently, Taurasi was recognized for her college years, as she was named a member of the Associated Press All-Time First Team. This honor acknowledges some of the greatest players in women's college basketball history. Taurasi joins Caitlin Clark, Cheryl Miller, Breanna Stewart and Candace Parker.
With Taurasi being recognized, now is a good time to look back at those years in UConn. More specifically, it is a good time to look at her first championship. UConn won a championship in 2002.
Taurasi was a sophomore that season, and her role and stats increased. In her freshman year, she averaged 10.9 points, 3.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals. She played 33 games and she started in 14.
In her second year, she played 39 games, and she started in all of them. She averaged 14.5 points, 5.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks.
UConn finished that season with a perfect record, as they went 39-0. They dominated throughout the season, and they had players like Sue Bird and Swin Cash leading the way. Bird and Cash were team captains, and having Taurasi made the Huskies even better.
The Huskies had a tremendous year, and in the NCAA tournament, they took down teams like St. Francis, Penn State and Tennessee to get to the championship game. They faced Oklahoma in that game, and UConn beat them 82-70.
From UConn to Phoenix
In that game, Taurasi had 13 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals. Tauasi helped them win two more championships, and after her success in college, she became a star in Phoenix.
Taurasi accomplished great things over the years, and she was just as successful at the collegiate level as she was professionally.
Please follow us on X to read more about Diana Taurasi and her amazing career when you click right here!