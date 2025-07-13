Mercury History: Diana Taurasi And Teammates Represent Team USA
Throughout the years, Team USA has dominated the Olympic Games. They have made 13 appearances, and have won 10 gold medals. They have won eight consecutive since 1996.
The U.S. women's basketball team has featured several stars in that time. Players like Lisa Leslie, Sheryl Swoopes, Tina Thompson, Sue Bird and others have represented the United States at some point. The Phoenix Mercury had a few players on the roster, and they helped Team USA bring home gold.
Diana Taurasi was a member of the 2004 Olympic team. She was on a roster that featured Leslie, Swoopes, Dawn Staley, Tamika Catchings and others. That was a big year for Taurasi, as she led the UConn Huskies to a national championship, became the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft and later, she became Rookie of the Year.
The 2004 Olympic team won gold after getting blowout wins over teams like New Zealand, Spain and Greece. They beat Russia 66-62 to move on to the Gold Medal Game. Then, they defeated Australia to secure gold.
In 2008, Taurasi was joined by Cappie Pondexter. Pondexter was the second pick of the 2006 WNBA Draft, and she ended up playing a big role in the Mercury's first championship.
Team USA dominated that year, and they defeated Australia 92-65 to capture another gold.
Taurasi played on the 2012 Olympic team, and she was their leading scorer that year. She averaged 12.4 points in that stretch.
This team featured players such as Candace Parker, Maya Moore and others. There was a slight Mercury connection here, as Jennifer Gillom was one of the assistant coaches. Gillom played for the Mercury from 1997 to 2002 before a brief stint with the Los Angeles Sparks. She was one of Phoenix's key players before Taurasi joined years later.
Like past events, Team USA dominated in 2012 and won gold.
In 2016, Taurasi was joined by Brittney Griner. Taurasi was the team's leading scorer with 15.6 points. Griner was the team's leading rebounder as she averaged 5.9. This team kept the streak alive and won gold after beating Spain 101-72.
Griner and Taurasi returned in 2020, and they were joined by a new teammate. Skylar Diggins joined the Mercury doing the offseason, and averaged 17.7 points for the Mercury. The trio represented USA and led them to another gold.
In 2024, Taurasi played in her last Olympic games. She was joined by Griner and their new teammate Kahleah Copper. The trio played for Team USA during the 2024 All-Star Game before heading to France. USA won gold after beating France 67-66.
Mercury players have played a big role in Team USA's dominance, and as time goes on, the franchise may still play a significant role.
Please make sure you follow along with our Facebook page for more Phoenix Mercury articles when you click here!