How Many Players Wore No. 6 For The Mercury?
The Phoenix Mercury are trying to add to their legacy this season. They have had their share of struggles as of late, but they still remain one of the WNBA's best teams.
This year's team wants to add to the Mercury's rich history, which features a long list of players who came before them. Since 1997, Phoenix has had several players put on a Mercury jersey. Some players made a huge impact in their time, and their jersey numbers were retired. However, some numbers are still available.
When it comes to No. 6, the first player to wear it was Gordana Grubin. Phoenix was Grubin's third WNBA stop. She played for the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever before that. She played for the Mercury in 2002. She played in 32 games with the Mercury, and she averaged 9.9 points and 3.3 assists.
The following year, Dalma Ivanyi wore No. 6. She spent her early years with the Utar Starzz. She did not play in the WNBA for a few seasons, but she returned to the league in 2003 when she came to Phoenix. During her time with the Mercury, she played in four games.
After Ivanyi, the next player to wear No. 6 was Jae Kingi-Cross. She wore the number in 2004 in a brief stint with the Mercury. She played in 13 games with them.
The number was vacant for a while before Zane Tamane wore it in 2012. Tamane was drafted by the Detroit Shock in 2006, but she ended up spending time with the Washington Mystics. Her final stint in the league was with the Mercury. They signed her to a training camp deal but she was eventually waived.
Years later, the next player to wear No. 6 was Yvonne Turner. Turner went undrafted in the 2010 WNBA Draft, but she made her league debut with the Mercury later on. She joined them in 2017 and spent two more years with them. Her best season was in 2019, when she averaged 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Turner also had another brief stint with the Mercury in 2022 where she appeared in three games.
The most recent player to wear No. 6 was Alexis Prince. Prince was drafted by the Mercury in 2017, and she played 17 games with them. She returned to Phoenix earlier this season, as they signed her to training camp deal. However, she was waived after a game.
So far, there have been six players to wore No. 6. The number is up for grabs, and eventually it could be filled. Until then, Prince remains the last player to wear it. Some numbers are more popular than others, but so far in this series, every number was worn by someone in the Mercury's history.
Please follow us on X for more about Mercury players throughout the franchise's history when you click right here!