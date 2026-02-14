Mercury's Taurasi Gets Bigger Role, Helps UConn Win It All
Diana Taurasi started her college years on a good note, as she averaged 10.9 points, 3.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in her first season. She had some solid performances, and she did it while coming off the bench.
Taurasi played 33 games in her freshman year, and she started in 14 of them. The following year, she became a starter, and she played a role in UConn's championship. She would continue to succeed in her remaining years, and in the end, she was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury.
Taurasi changes roles
When it comes to Taurasi's sophomore season, she averaged 14.5 points, 5.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks. She played a role in UConn's successful tournament run, and in the game against Saint Francis, she had seven points. She also had seven assists, four rebounds and three steals. That was the last time she scored less than 10 points during that run, and the following game, she scored 16.
UConn faced Iowa in the next round, and Taurasi was one of five players who scored in double figures. Sue Bird was the team's leading scorer, and she had 22 points. Bird also had six assists, five rebounds and five steals.
Asjha Jones had 14 points, nine rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals. Tamika Williams had 12 points and Swin Cash had 10.
Taurasi and her team beat Iowa 86-48 in that game, and they faced Penn State in the next round. UConn picked up another big win, as this special group beat Penn State 82-64. Phoenix's future guard had 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
After that win, Taurasi kept the momentum going. She had 22 points, seven assists, five steals, three rebounds and a block. That was her best performance points-wise, and she helped her team get an 85-64 win over Old Dominion.
UConn was inching closer to a championship, and two more opponents stood in its way. Taurasi and her teammates faced Tennessee, and she had 17 points in that outing. A victory in that game led to UConn facing Oklahoma in the big game. The Huskies beat the Sooners 82-70, and the future WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) had 13 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Taurasi had a championship under her belt, and eventually, she would add more to her legacy.
