Reflecting on Diana Taurasi's Epic Performance vs. Liberty
Diana Taurasi was a star for the Phoenix Mercury, and at any moment, she would have a big performance. She is the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, as she had 10,646 points in her career. It will take some time before anyone catches her, and the player closest to her is Tina Charles. Charles has had a successful career, and she even spent time with the Mercury back in 2022.
Taurasi was a scorer, but she also made an impact in other areas. She could dish out assists to her teammates, and for a guard, she was great at getting rebounds. Looking at the Mercury's rebounding list, Phoenix's legendary guard is second.
Brittney Griner had 2,322 rebounds in her time with the Mercury, and Taurasi is not too far behind. Taurasi had 2,210 boards, and DeWanna Bonner is behind her, as the three-time Sixth Woman of the Year has 2,175.
Taurasi's place on the list gives people an idea of how skilled she was in that area, and when it comes to her best performance, it happened during a game against the New York Liberty.
In 2009, the Mercury faced the Liberty on the road. Taurasi and her team were having a good year, and they picked up yet another win in this outing. They beat New York 94-88, and their star guard's performance helped them win.
Taurasi has a big double-double
Taurasi was the team's leading scorer, as she had 34 points. Then, she had a career-high 13 rebounds to tally a double-double. It was a good performance from Phoenix, as three other players scored 10 or more points.
Le'coe Willingham had 20 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal. Then, DeWanna Bonner and Cappie Pondexter had 10 points each. Bonner also had eight rebounds and two blocks, while Pondexter had five rebounds, two assists and a steal.
That was a big game for Taurasi, and she made history in the process. She had other games where she came close to reaching her career high, but she did not pass this performance. Games like this helped the Mercury win their second championship, and years later, they won another title.
Phoenix's star guard did great things in her time, and the win over the Liberty was just a glimpse of what she could do.
