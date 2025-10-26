How The 2009 Mercury Added To Franchise's Legacy
The 2007 season was a special year for the Phoenix Mercury. They made history as they won their first championship by beating the Detroit Shock. The Mercury missed the playoffs the following year, but in 2009, they were back in the postseason.
Phoenix made history once again, and after beating the San Antonio Silver Stars and the Los Angeles Sparks, they reached the WNBA Finals. They faced the Indiana Fever in that series, and they beat them 3-2.
The Mercury's 2007 team was special, and it featured players like Cappie Pondexter, Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor. Phoenix added those players in their previous seasons, and they all contributed to the team's first title. They also played a role in the team's second win.
Then, that year's squad also had players like Kelly Miller, Tangela Smith and more. The Mercury acquired Smith before the start of that season, as they added her in a draft-day trade.
All of these players came together, and in the end, Phoenix came out victorious. The Mercury had to wait a year before they won another championship, but the 2009 team got it done.
By that time, the Mercury were led by Corey Gaines, who took over in 2008 after Paul Westhead left after the team's first championship. Gaines added his name to the Mercury's history, as he became the second coach to lead them to a championship.
Mercury add key pieces, future Sixth Woman of the Year
Gaines' team had some new additions, as the Mercury added DeWanna Bonner, Temeka Johnson, Nicole Ohlde and Le'coe Willingham. Bonner was their draft pick that year, and she wasted little time when it came to getting involved with the team's offense She averaged 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds.
Bonner won Sixth Woman of the Year that season, and she remained one of the Mercury's key players until she was traded.
Phoenix acquired Johnson after they made a deal with the Los Angeles Sparks. They sent a draft pick to Los Angeles to get her. Ohlde joined the team after Phoenix made a deal with the Minnesota Lynx. They sent Miller and Latoya Sanders to their Western Conference rival.
Willingham joined the team in 2008. She joined the team as a free agent, and after a successful first season, she helped the Mercury win it all.
The Mercury made moves, and it is safe to say they paid off. They did what they had to do to get another title, and after taking down some tough teams, they had another win under their belt.
