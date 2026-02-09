Phoenix's Guards Score, Lead Team To Playoffs In 2022
The 2022 season was an interesting time for the Phoenix Mercury. They made the playoffs, but they played without some of their key players. For starters, they played without Brittney Griner, who was detained overseas.
Then, when it came to their playoff games against the Las Vegas Aces, Diana Taurasi was out with a quad injury. Players like Diamond DeShields and Kaela Davis stepped up in that series, but the Mercury could not get a win.
Phoenix had a difficult season, but if nothing else, they Mercury had another playoff appearance under their belt.
With Griner out, the Mercury needed players to fill that void. Griner impacts both ends of the floor, and when it came to scoring, some of Phoenix's players chipped in.
Diggins has huge game against future team
Skylar Diggins was the leader, and she scored 591 points. Diggins had a huge game that year, as she had 35 points against the Seattle Storm. She tied her career high with that performance, as she had 35 points back in 2018.
Diggins had an excellent performance, and she helped the Mercury pull off a 94-78 win. The All-Star played well, and Phoenix had two other players who scored in double figures. Taurasi had 28 points and Sophie Cunningham had 19.
Taurasi was second in scoring that year, and she scored 519 points. She had her best performance against the Connecticut Sun, and she had 32 points. The Mercury had three more players who scored in double figures, as Diggins had 22 points, DeShields had 15 and Cunningham had 13.
DeShields had a good year, and she was third when it came to scoring. She scored a total of 393 points, and she had 25 points against the New York Liberty.
Phoenix had two more players who scored over 300, as Cunningham had a total of 352 points, and Shey Peddy scored 338.
Cunningham had her career high that year, as she had 36 points against the Minnesota Lynx. Then, Peddy had 21 points against the Lynx.
The Mercury scored 2,920 points in 2022, and they were seventh in the league. The Aces were first, and they scored 3,256. As far as the worst team, that title belonged to the Indiana Fever, and they scored 2,807 points that season.
Phoenix navigated obstacles in 2022, and despite that fact, the Mercury fought their way to the playoffs.
