How The Mercury Played Against Conference Rivals
The 2024 Phoenix Mercury team looked different from this year's team. They had players like Natasha Cloud, Sophie Cunningham and Rebecca Allen. They also had Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, who were the Mercury's stars for years. Taurasi joined the team in 2004, while Griner joined in 2013.
Fast forward to today, and the only players left from that team are Kahleah Copper and Natasha Mack. The Mercury lost two of their stars, as Taurasi called it a career and Griner signed elsewhere.
The 2024 season was an interesting year for the Mercury, and it at least showed that the team was on the right track.
During that time, the Mercury were a solid home team. They finished 10-10 in home games, and they picked up nice wins in those outings. Phoenix was not as great on the road, and they finished 9-11.
After examining how they were in home games compared to how they were on the road, it is a good time to look at how they played against conference rivals.
The Mercury are a Western Conference team, which means they face teams like the Seattle Storm or Las Vegas Aces more than they would a team like the Indiana Fever. The Western Conference has some strong teams, and the Mercury compete with them night in and night out in hopes of coming out on top.
Phoenix starts season with a loss
In 2024, the Mercury were 13-11 against Western Conference teams, and their season began with them taking on the Aces. They lost to Las Vegas in that game, as the Aces beat them 89-80.
Phoenix won the next game, but it was against an Eastern Conference opponent. They beat the Dream 88-85 in what was a big night for Copper. The Mercury ran into the Aces again, and this time, they beat them 98-88.
A few games later, Phoenix faced the Dallas Wings, and the Wings beat them 107-92. Their next game against a conference rival was a road game against the Minnesota Lynx. Minnesota beat them 95-71 in what was the third game and final game of a brief road trip.
The Mercury returned home, and they beat the Los Angeles Sparks. They played another Western Conference team right after, as they lost to the Storm on the road. Phoenix went back and forth in games against West teams, and in the end, the Mercury finished two games over .500 against their rivals.
The 2024 season was a solid year for the Mercury, and they held their own against conference rivals.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury and how they perform against conference rivals when you click right here!