How The Mercury Handled Struggles On The Road
The Phoenix Mercury's 2024 was the start of a turnaround, as they finished the previous year with a record of 9-31. They hired a new coach in Nate Tibbetts, and he led the team to a 19-21 season. They reached the playoffs, and they were eliminated by the Minnesota Lynx.
Phoenix's 2024 season went well, and when it came to home games, they were .500. They were 10-10, and they pick up wins over teams such as the Atlanta Dream, the Washington Mystics and the Los Angeles Sparks.
The Mercury did not have the strongest road record, as they went 9-11 in those games. They started their season with a loss against the Las Vegas Aces, as they beat Phoenix 89-80. The Mercury had four players who scored in double figures, and Diana Taurasi led the team with 23 points. Kahleah Copper, their new addition, had 19.
Copper has another big night, Phoenix gets first road win
After getting a win at home, Phoenix was back on the road. They faced the Aces again, and this time, they came out victorious. They beat them 98-88, and after having 38 in Phoenix's home game against the Dream, Copper followed up with another big performance. She had 37 points, and she continued to prove that she was a great addition to the team. On top of having her big night scoring-wise, Copper also had four rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block.
Copper did most of the scoring, but there were two other players who scored in double digits, as Sug Sutton had 12 and Natasha Cloud had 11.
The Mercury faced the Connecticut Sun on the road, and they lost by 23. Connecticut beat them 70-47, in what was a difficult outing for Phoenix.
In that game, the Mercury did not have a single player who scored at least 10 points. It was a rough shooting night, and DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas, who would play for the Mercury years later, helped Connecticut get the win.
Phoenix was on the road for the next two games, and they lost both of them. The New York Liberty beat them 81-78, and the Lynx beat them 95-71. Copper was their leading scorer in both games.
The Mercury lost another road game shortly after, but they picked up a win against the Dallas Wings. Then, they continued to have ups and downs on the road, and in the end, they finished 9-11. Their last road game was an 85-81 win over the Sparks.
Winning on the road is a challenge, and while the Mercury encountered obstacles, they still picked up wins and reached the playoffs.
