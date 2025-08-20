Throwback: Leilani Mitchell Does It All In Idaho and Utah
Over the years, the Phoenix Mercury have had their share of talented players. They started off with talents like Jennifer Gillom, who joined the Mercury in 1997, and the legacy continued with players like Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner.
Some players are stars, and they lead their team to success. Some players are role players who excel in something, and they take the pressure off of stars. Regardless of where a player stands, they can make an impact.
Leilani Mitchell made an impact in her time with the Mercury, as she played with them in 2015. She also returned to them a few years later, and she played with them from 2017 to 2019 in that stint. Mitchell is a part of the Mercury's franchise records. She is second in 3-point percentage, as she shot 39 percent in her time in Phoenix. Penny Taylor is first in that area, as she shot 40 percent.
Before all of that, which will be discussed at a later time, Mitchell was trying to establish herself in college. Mitchell spent her college years with the University of Idaho and the University of Utah. She played with Idaho for the first three years of her college career, then she transferred to Utah.
In her first year with Idaho, she averaged 15.6 points, six assists, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 steals. Idaho had a good season, as they had a record of 22-7.
Mitchell had an ever better year in her sophomore season, as she averaged 17.7 points, 5.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 steals. Her team finished with a record of 19-11.
In her final season with Idaho, she averaged 17.6 points, 5.6 assists, 4.9 rebounds and four steals. Idaho took a step backwards, as they finished 10-19.
Mitchell moves on
Mitchell's years with Idaho were a success, but in her final year, she played with Utah. She averaged 16.8 points, 7.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and two steals.
Throughout her college years, Mitchell did a bit of everything. Her talents caught the attention of the WNBA, and the Mercury drafted her in 2008. However, she was traded to the New York Liberty before the start of the season.
Mitchell had a nice WNBA career, and while she is no longer in the league, she is still going strong. She is playing for the Southside Flyers of the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL). The Mercury have had talented players, and most of them were strong in college players.
