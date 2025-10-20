Reflecting On a Signature Diana Taurasi Performance
Diana Taurasi was a star for the Phoenix Mercury, and with all she accomplished, her accolades will be talked about for years. She was drafted by the Mercury in 2004, and she wasted little time when it came to making a name for herself.
Taurasi had a great rookie season, and she took home Rookie of the Year. The Mercury guard did a lot in her career, and years later, in what was a challenging year for Phoenix, she had an impressive double-double.
In 2023, Taurasi led the team to a win over the Minnesota Lynx. The Mercury beat the Lynx 90-81 to win their first game of the season. Before that, they lost to the Los Angeles Sparks and the Chicago Sky in two games, where Taurasi and Brittney Griner played well.
Taurasi and Mercury get first win of the season
Phoenix's game against Minnesota was a good game for the Mercury, and Taurasi had a double-double of 23 points and 10 assists. She also had three rebounds and a steal. The Mercury played well overall, as five players scored 10 or more points.
Griner was close behind Taurasi, as she had 19 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and an assist. Sug Sutton finished the game with 14 points, three assists and two rebounds. Then, Sophie Cunningham and Moriah Jefferson had 13 points each.
That game was one of Phoenix's bright spots, as they finished that season with a record of 9-31.
After the win over Minnesota, their next win was against the Indiana Fever. They beat the Fever 85-82, which made them 2-5 at that point. The Mercury lost their next six games, but they snapped that streak with another win over the Fever.
In that game, the Mercury beat them 85-63. Then, Phoenix continued to pick up wins here and there, and it was a difficult time for Taurasi and the team. However, things changed the following year. The Mercury added another star, they won more games and they reached the playoffs.
Taurasi had big moments throughout her career, and having a double-double that season was a highlight. She had double-doubles in previous years, but in a year where wins were scarce, she helped her team get one. Taurasi was a special player, and when it came to that game, she did what she had to do to get her team their first victory.
