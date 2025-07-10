Looking Back At The Mercury's 2009 Championship
The Phoenix Mercury could be on the verge of another title. Their last win was in 2014, in what was a historic year. Before that, the Mercury won in 2007 and 2009.
Their first time around, they beat the Detroit Shock 3-2 to win it all. The second time around, they faced the Indiana Fever in what was the Mercury's third WNBA Finals appearance.
After looking at the first and last championships, it is time to look at the Mercury's second.
In 2009, Phoenix finished with a record of 23-11. They were the best team in the Western Conference, and their record was identical to their 2007 season.
The Mercury had an excellent regular season, and Diana Taurasi led the way. Taurasi won Most Valuable Player (MVP) that season after averaging 20.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks. It is safe to say that Taurasi was all over the court that year.
In the playoffs, the Mercury kicked things off with a series against the San Antonio Stars, who were then known as the Silver Stars. Phoenix beat San Antonio 2-1, after winning the last two games. The Stars beat them 92-91 in the first game.
The Mercury's playoff journey continued, as they took on the Los Angeles Sparks. The Sparks beat the Seattle Storm 2-1 in the first round to advance. Phoenix beat Los Angeles 2-1 after winning the first and third games of the series.
With one more team standing in their way, the Mercury reached the WNBA Finals and took on the Indiana Fever.
The Fever finished the regular season with a record of 22-12, and they beat the Washington Mystics and Detroit to reach the Finals for the first time.
In what ended up being a competitive series, the Mercury won 3-2. The series started off with a bang, as Phoenix defeated Indiana 120-116 in overtime. Katie Douglas scored 30 for the Fever, but Cappie Pondexter and Penny Taylor had 23 points each for the Mercury. Pondexter scored seven of her 24 points in overtime.
Indiana won the next two games, as they beat Phoenix 93-84 in Game 2 and 86-85 in Game 3. They won Game 3 as Ebony Hoffman made a jumper with less than a minute left.
The Mercury's backs were against the wall, but a 90-77 win over the Fever forced a Game 5. Then, Phoenix closed out the series.
Taurasi won Finals MVP that year, which was the icing on the cake in an incredible season. It was her first Finals MVP, but she won another in 2014.
Phoenix has accomplished great things over the years, and due to their championship, 2009 is one of the most memorable.
