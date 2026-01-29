Mercury's Taurasi Succeeds In College And WNBA
Diana Taurasi had a historic career, and she did it while staying with the team that drafted her. Taurasi was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury, and even though they had their ups and downs, their star guard remained.
Taurasi accomplished many things in her career, and outside of her becoming the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, her role in Phoenix's three championships may be her most memorable accomplishment.
The Mercury won their first championship in 2007, and they beat the Detroit Shock in a competitive series. Taurasi averaged 19.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, three assists and 1.4 steals during that playoff run.
Phoenix missed the playoffs in 2008, but Taurasi and her teammates returned in 2009. The Mercury won another championship, and they beat the San Antonio Silver Stars, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever to do so. Taurasi had a strong playoff run, as she averaged 22.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 blocks. That was a big year for the Mercury guard, as she won Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Finals MVP in the same season.
After winning those championships, it would be a few years before the Mercury won another championship. They won in 2014, and they had a spectacular regular season before their playoff run. They finished that season with a record of 29-5, and they won 16 games in a row midway through the season.
The Mercury faced the Sparks, the Minnesota Lynx and the Chicago Sky during that run, and after sweeping the Sky, they had another title. Taurasi averaged 21.9 points, 5.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and a steal.
Three is a magic number
Phoenix's All-Star won three championships with the Phoenix Mercury, and before joining the Mercury, she won championships in college. She helped UConn win in 2002, and she averaged 14.5 points, 5.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks. Then, in a season where teammates such as Sue Bird and Swin Cash entered the WNBA, Taurasi helped UConn win again. She averaged 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 blocks.
After that, UConn won another championship, and right after that, Taurasi was drafted by the Mercury. Then, the rest was history.
Taurasi wore No. 3 during her career, and it is interesting that she won three championships at the collegiate level and the professional level. The Mercury guard is a legend, and she was a star from the jump.
