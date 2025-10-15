How The Mercury's Poor Season Led To A Brighter Future
The Phoenix Mercury had a difficult 2022 season, but their 2023 one was even worse.
The Mercury did reach the playoffs in 2022, after they finished the year with a record of 15-21. They lost to the Las Vegas Aces, who also took on the Seattle Storm and the Connecticut Sun. Las Vegas won their first championship, and they went on to win two more with their most recent being this year. They beat the Mercury to make that happen.
As far as the 2023 season, the Mercury were the worst team in the league. They finished the season with a record of 9-31. There were several teams under .500 that year, but Phoenix was at the bottom of the standings. Right above them was the Storm, who finished that year with a record of 11-29.
That was a frustrating period for the Mercury, and they went through some coaching changes. They were led by Vanessa Nygaard, but eventually, they went in a different direction. They parted ways with her, and Nikki Blue took over as interim head coach. After that season, the Mercury brought in Nate Tibbetts, and he has helped them reach the playoffs twice.
Wins were rare for the Mercury that year, and after losing their first two games, they picked up a win over the Minnesota Lynx. They lost to the Los Angeles Sparks and the Chicago Sky, but they beat the Lynx 90-81.
Mercury pick up first victory
Diana Taurasi had a double-double in that game, as she had 23 points and 10 assists. The Mercury had four other players who scored in double figures, as Brittney Griner had 19 points, eight rebounds and an assist. Sug Sutton had 14 points, three assists and two rebounds.
Moriah Jefferson and Sophie Cunningham had 13 points each. Jefferson also had two assists and a steal. Cunningham had five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Phoenix lost the first three games the following month, but they beat the Indiana Fever. They beat them 85-82 in a game where Griner had 29 points. The Mercury went on a six-game losing streak before picking up another win. They beat Indiana once again, and Griner had 22 points.
The Mercury also picked up wins over the Sparks, the Sun, the Sky, the Atlanta Dream, the Washington Mystics and the Sun once more.
Phoenix had a bad season, and with moves like hiring Tibbetts and acquiring Kahleah Copper helped put them in a better position.
