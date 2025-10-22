Mercury Legend Taylor Has Career High In Assists
Penny Taylor is a Phoenix Mercury legend. While she started her career elsewhere, as she was drafted by the Cleveland Rockers back in 2001, she is most known for her time in Phoenix.
The Mercury acquired her in 2004 after the Rockers folded. She was a part of a dispersal draft, and Phoenix had the first pick. Then, later on in the year, the Mercury had the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft, and they selected Diana Taurasi. Both Taylor and Taurasi helped the Mercury make history, as they were involved in all three of their championships.
Taylor was a great talent, and she impacted the game in different ways. She could knock down shots, she could grab boards and she was a facilitator. She showed glimpses of all of those skills during her career, and there were two instances where her facilitating stood out the most.
When it comes to assists, the Mercury legend's career high is 10. She accomplished that in 2011 in a game against the San Antonio Silver Stars.
In that game, Taylor had 18 points, 10 assists, three rebounds, three steals and a block. It was an all-around performmance from Taylor, but the Mercury lost that game, as the Silver Stars beat them them 101-99.
Taylor strikes again
A few years later, Taylor tied her career high in a game against the Minnesota Lynx. She did not score much in that game, as she had four points. However, she was getting her teammates involved, and she had 10 assists. She also had seven rebounds, a steal and a block. Phoenix lost that game as Minnesota beat them 89-81.
Phoenix had four players who scored in double figures in that game, as DeWanna Bonner and Brittney Griner both had 14 points. Diana Taurasi and Sonja Petrovic had 12.
Taylor did great things in her time with Phoenix, and when it comes to assists, she had a total of 861. The only player that had more than her was Taurasi, who had 2,394 in her time. The year that Taylor had 10 assists for the second time was her final season, and it is safe to say that she ended her career on a high note.
The Mercury added a special talent in Taylor, and as time goes on, her presence is still felt.
Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury legends like Penny Taylor when you click right here!