Mercury Legend Taylor Has Career High In Assists

Phoenix Mercury legend Penny Taylor could do it all in her career, and at times, she showed off her facilitating.

Davion Moore

Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) against the Chicago Sky during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 83-62. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) against the Chicago Sky during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 83-62. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Penny Taylor is a Phoenix Mercury legend. While she started her career elsewhere, as she was drafted by the Cleveland Rockers back in 2001, she is most known for her time in Phoenix.

The Mercury acquired her in 2004 after the Rockers folded. She was a part of a dispersal draft, and Phoenix had the first pick. Then, later on in the year, the Mercury had the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft, and they selected Diana Taurasi. Both Taylor and Taurasi helped the Mercury make history, as they were involved in all three of their championships.

Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylo
Sep. 21, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (left) and guard Diana Taurasi (right) talk on the bench during the game against the Minnesota Lynx at US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated 89 - 66. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Taylor was a great talent, and she impacted the game in different ways. She could knock down shots, she could grab boards and she was a facilitator. She showed glimpses of all of those skills during her career, and there were two instances where her facilitating stood out the most.

When it comes to assists, the Mercury legend's career high is 10. She accomplished that in 2011 in a game against the San Antonio Silver Stars.

In that game, Taylor had 18 points, 10 assists, three rebounds, three steals and a block. It was an all-around performmance from Taylor, but the Mercury lost that game, as the Silver Stars beat them them 101-99.

Penny Taylo
Sep 9, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) against the Chicago Sky during game two of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Taylor strikes again

A few years later, Taylor tied her career high in a game against the Minnesota Lynx. She did not score much in that game, as she had four points. However, she was getting her teammates involved, and she had 10 assists. She also had seven rebounds, a steal and a block. Phoenix lost that game as Minnesota beat them 89-81.

Phoenix had four players who scored in double figures in that game, as DeWanna Bonner and Brittney Griner both had 14 points. Diana Taurasi and Sonja Petrovic had 12.

Taylor did great things in her time with Phoenix, and when it comes to assists, she had a total of 861. The only player that had more than her was Taurasi, who had 2,394 in her time. The year that Taylor had 10 assists for the second time was her final season, and it is safe to say that she ended her career on a high note.

Penny Taylo
Sep 19, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Alana Beard (0) guards Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) in the second half of game 1 of the Western Conference semi-finals at Staples Center. Phoenix won 86-75. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Mercury added a special talent in Taylor, and as time goes on, her presence is still felt.

