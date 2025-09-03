Mercury Looking to Repeat Glory Days
The 2007 season was a special year for the Phoenix Mercury. They finished that season with a record of 23-11, and they fought their way through the playoffs to win their first championship. Cappie Pondexter, who they drafted the year before, took home Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) as her team beat the Detroit Shock in a close series.
Phoenix made history that year, and it was key players like Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor who helped their team get the victory.
Taurasi and Taylor have big seasons
Taurasi had a strong year, as she averaged 19.2 points, 4.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks. Taylor averaged a career-high 17.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals. Both players were stellar that year, and then with Pondexter having a great year as well, Phoenix was bound to have a successful year.
The Mercury made history, and also in that time, Taurasi and Taylor were recognized for their seasons.
That year, Taurasi and Taylor were recognized by the league as they were a part of the All-WNBA First Team that season, and they were joined by some of the league's top players.
As far as those top players, Lauren Jackson, Becky Hammon and Deanna Nolan were also on the team. Jackson won MVP that year, as she averaged 23.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, two blocks, 1.3 assists and a steal.
For Taurasi, that was not her first time making an All-WNBA Team. She made the All-WNBA First Team for the first time back in 2004, which was her rookie season. She averaged 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals. She made the All-WNBA Second Team the following year, but she was right back on the First Team in 2006. This was the first time she had a teammate with her, but it would not be the last.
Both Taurasi and Taylor had great careers, and they spent significant time with the Mercury. Taurasi spent her whole career with the team, and Taylor was with them for most of her career, expect for her time with the Cleveland Rockers prior to them folding.
These two players received a high honor in their championship-winning season, and when it came to titles, this was just the beginning.
Please follow us on X to read more about the accolades of Mercury players like Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor when you click right here!