What Was Diana Taurasi's Best Game In Her Second Season?
Diana Taurasi is a Phoenix Mercury legend, and she started her career on a good note. She was the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft, and in her first season, she averaged 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals.
Taurasi ended up winning Rookie of the Year that season, and that was just the beginning of what would be a remarkable career.
Phoenix's legendary guard did not take her foot off the gas in her second season, as she averaged 16 points, 4.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals. She had good during this season, and her best was against the Seattle Storm.
On Aug. 27, 2005, the Mercury faced the Storm on the road. Seattle defeated Phoenix 85-74, but the Mercury's new star had a big game.
Taurasi shines against the Storm
Taurasi finished with 31 points, and she had eight rebounds and six assists as well. While her 3-point shots were not falling, she managed score in other ways. She made one 3-pointer and attempted six. Taurasi was perfect from the free throw line, as she made all eight of her shots from the charity stripe.
The Mercury guard was one of two players in double figures, as Kamila Vodichkova had 18 points, 10 rebounds and two assists.
Games like this showed how dangerous Taurasi could be, and she reminded fans multiple times throughout her career. At this time, she was a young star, and she was still putting the league on notice. She did a great job of getting the league's attention, and the accolades continued to pileup.
Tarausi went on to do much more in her career, and she had even bigger games. She had her career-high 47 points the following season, and she did it against the Houston Comets. That was an incredible game that went into triple overtime.
Phoenix's legendary guard went on to become the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, and it was games like this that helped put her there. She had 10,646 points in her career, and it looks like she will hold the league record for years to come. Taurasi had great performances, and for Mercury fans, they may remember most of them. She played for 20 years, and her first two years were a sign of things to come.
