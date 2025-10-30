Mercury Center Wears Unique Number
The Phoenix Mercury are one of the most historic franchises in WNBA history. They have accomplished great things, and they have had legendary players during that time. Whether it was Jennifer Gillom in their early years, Diana Taurasi or others, the Mercury have had so much talent.
Over the years, players have come and gone, and some have stayed with the team longer than others. There were instances where a player spent a year with the team, and they either went elsewhere or Phoenix was their last stop.
In a previous article, two past players were mentioned, as they both wore No. 50 for Phoenix. Shereka Wright was the first player to wear it, as the Mercury acquired her in 2004. She was drafted by the Detroit Shock, but they moved her in a deal.
After that, Wright played 24 games in her rookie season and 25 in her second year. Then, the next player to wear the number was Tangela Smith, whom the Mercury acquired in a big deal.
For now, no other player has worn No. 50 for Phoenix, and so far, no one has worn No. 51. However, there a player who represented the Mercury while wearing No. 52.
When it comes to this number, it made its debut in 2006. The first and only player to wear it is Kristen Rasmussen, who is someone who started her career in 2000.
Rasmussen was drafted by the Utah Starzz that year, and she played a game with them before she was waived. She found a new home shortly after, as she joined the Miami Sol. Rasmussen played 25 games with the Sol that year, and she started in seven. In that time, she averaged five points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and a steal.
After that, she played two more seasons with the Sol, and later on, she played for the Indiana Fever. She spent two years with them before she was traded to the Houston Comets. Then, after playing with the Comets and the Charlotte Sting, she made her way to Phoenix.
Rasmussen stands alone
Rasmussen was a starter for the Mercury, and she averaged 4.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. She had a decent year for them, and after that, she played for the Connecticut Sun and the Minnesota Lynx.
The center's time with Phoenix was brief, but like others, she is a part of Mercury history. She is the only player to wear No. 52, but over time, that can cha
