How Mercury's Thomas Had Her Season High In Rebounds
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas is one of the WNBA's best players, and she makes an impact in different areas. She is a unique talent whose ability to do it all has led to her making history. Thomas is a master at getting triple-doubles, and that stems from her ability to score, get rebounds and dish the ball to her teammates.
Thomas had great scoring performances during the season, as she had a career-high 29 points against the Minnesota Lynx. She later broke that record, as she had 32 points against the Indiana Fever. Phoenix's forward had eight triple-doubles this season, and with her array of skills, she was also on multiple league leaders' lists.
The Mercury star was first in assists, as she averaged 9.2. She tied her career high in assists this season, as she had 16 against Golden State. In 2023, she had 16 assists against the Lynx.
Phoenix's All-Star averaged 8.8 rebounds, which made her third in the league in that area. She was also the Mercury's leader in that category. Thomas was a problem when it came to getting boards, and her season high happened in a game against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Thomas strikes again, has another triple-double
In a 92-84 win over the Sparks, Thomas had a triple-double. Her rebounding stood out the most in that game, as she had 16 rebounds. Then, she had 15 assists, 12 points and three steals. That was Thomas' season high in boards, but her career high happened back in 2023.
Thomas was playing for the Connecticut Sun at that time, and she had 20 rebounds against Minnesota. She also had 21 points, 12 assists, three steals and a block.
The Mercury had an impressive season, and Thomas played a significant role in their success. She had a total of 344 rebounds, and her contributions in other areas made the team even better. Thomas could have won Most Valuable Player (MVP) this season, but she had some tough competition.
Regardless, it was an incredible year for Thomas and the Mercury, and with a big free agency period coming up, re-signing Thomas will be one of Phoenix's priorities.
Thomas' games against the Valkyries and the Sparks were great performances, and there were many others during that time. She impacted many games, and come next season, she will do the same.
