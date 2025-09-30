Mercury Draft Late In 2002, Prepare For Future
The Phoenix Mercury have been around since the beginning. They are one of the WNBA's original teams, and while they have had ups and downs, they are still going strong. For example, two years ago, the Mercury finished the season with a record of 9-31. Now, they are headed to the WNBA Finals for the sixth time in history.
Phoenix has experienced a lot over the years, and in the early 2000s, they were trying to find themselves. They reached the playoffs in 2000, but after that, they did not make the postseason again until 2007.
Those years were about finding the right players, and it took time. The Mercury selected many players in that period, and the draft that will be discussed today is the 2002 one.
Mercury draft late in 2002
Phoenix had three picks that year, and they were all late in the draft. They had one in the second round, one in the third and they had another in the fourth. It is challenging to find the right fit when drafting late, but sometimes, a team finds a hidden gem.
With their second-round pick, the Mercury selected Tootie Shaw. Shaw attended Wichita State, and her best season was her final year. She averaged 12.5 points and 7.7 rebounds in that time.
While the Mercury selected her, Shaw's time with the team was short-lived. They ended up waiving her almost a month later.
In the next round, the Mercury selected Kayte Christensen. Christensen played with the Mercury from 2002 to 2005. Her best year with the team was her second season, as she averaged 6.9 points and 4.2 rebounds.
After spending time in Phoenix, Christensen also played for the Houston Comets. She joined them in 2006, and played with them for some time before going back to the Mercury. Then, she played with the Chicago Sky.
With their last pick, the Mercury selected Amba Kongolo. Like Shaw, she was waived almost a month later. The Mercury have had some nice drafts over the years, and even when they have late picks, they try to find the right talent. However, not all picks work out. Phoenix had a few more years before they drafted a special player, but they tried their best to get over the hump and get back into the playoffs.
