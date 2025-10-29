Why The Mercury Have Succeeded Over The Years
The Phoenix Mercury have accomplished great things over the years. They won their first championship in 2007, and after that, they won two more.
Phoenix has had incredible seasons, and the one that sticks out the most is their 2014 one. The Mercury had a new coach, as Sandy Brondello was hired before the start of the season. Before that, the Mercury were coached by Corey Gaines, who helped them win their second title. However, the organizaton parted ways with him during the 2013 season, and Russ Pennell was Phoenix's interim coach.
Brondello's first year in Phoenix was a success, as the team finished the season with a record of 29-5, and they defeated the Los Angeles Sparks, the Minnesota Lynx and the Chicago Sky to make it happen. That was a historic year, and today, it remains the Mercury's best season.
Mercury's successful season leads to playoff run
When it comes to wins, the Mercury's next best season was this year. They finished the season with a record of 27-17, and they were fourth in the league record-wise. This was an interesting season for the Mercury, as they added several new players to the team. They added stars in Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, and they added rookies like Monique Akoa Makani and Kathryn Westbeld.
Phoenix added some great talent during the offseason, and in the end, the Mercury reached the WNBA Finals. This was the first time they have made it since 2021, which was the year they lost to the Sky. Like that season, things did not go in the Mercury's favor, as the Las Vegas Aces swept them. However, they proved they are a legitimate contender and they can win a title within the next few years.
Mercury make history, win two championships
Before their dominant season in 2014, the most wins the Mercury had in a season were 23. They reached that amount twice, as they went 23-11 in 2007, and they had an identical record when they won their second championship.
The Mercury went through a playoff drought before 2007, and after their successful season, they made history with their win over the Detroit Shock. Phoenix missed the playoffs the following year, but after another strong season, the Mercury won a title in 2009.
Overall, the Mercury have had strong seasons, and at this rate, there will be more to come.
