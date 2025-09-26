How The Mercury's 2003 Draft Led To History
The Phoenix Mercury made history during the 2004 WNBA Draft. They had the first pick that year, and with it, they selected a player who would later become the WNBA's all-time leading scorer.
Diana Taurasi had a successful college career, as she won three championships. She was also a two-time Most Outstanding Player, and she won the Nancy Lieberman Award in 2003 and 2004.
The Mercury brought in a star, and it was the start of a turnaround. Bringing in Taurasi was a bright spot after Phoenix had a rough 2003 season.
Before the 2003 season, the Mercury had multiple draft picks, which they used in hopes of improving and getting on the right track.
With their first pick of that year's draft, the Mercury selected Plenette Pierson. Pierson was a star for Texas Tech before entering the WNBA, and her best season was her final year. She averaged 17.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.
Pierson had a solid rookie year, as she averaged six points and 2.4 rebounds. She played in 33 games that year, and she started in five of them. She took on a bigger role in her second season, as she started in 25 games.
In that season, Pierson averaged 9.4 points and 4.2 rebounds. After that, she was traded to the Detroit Shock, which is the team she ended up winning two of her three championships with. The Shock won in 2006 and 2008 after beating the Sacramento Monarchs and the San Antonio Silver Stars respectively.
Pierson was the first player to win Sixth Woman of the Year, and she did it during her time with the Shock. She also spent some years with the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx. Pierson won her third championship during that time with Minnesota.
In the second round of the draft, the Mercury selected Petra Ujhelyi. She did not play for Phoenix, but she did spent some time with the Shock. In the third round, Phoenix selected Telisha Quarles. She did not suit up for the team.
The Mercury also picked later in that round, and they drafted Marion Jones. Jones also did track and field and won several medals. While she did not play for the Mercury, she did spend some time with the Shock years later. She appeared in 33 games in 2010 and 14 in 2011.
This was an interesting draft for the Mercury, and while the 2003 season ended up being one of their worse, it led to them selecting a special player.
