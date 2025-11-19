How Mercury's Bonner Proved She Was The League's Top Reserve
DeWanna Bonner returned to the Phoenix Mercury this year, and she had a strong season. She joined the team after her time with the Indiana Fever did not work out. Bonner signed a deal with Indiana after playing with the Connecticut Sun from 2020 to 2024.
Bonner played nine games with the Fever, and she started in three of them. When she was waived by Indiana, she signed with Phoenix and played 24 games with them.
Phoenix's reserve started her career with the Mercury, and in her first season, she won a championship. She also won Sixth Woman of the Year, as she averaged 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in 34 games. She did not start in any of those games.
Bonner's early years with the Mercury were a success, and in her third year, she won Sixth Woman of the Year for the third time. She averaged 10.7 points, seven rebounds, a steal and a block that year, and her best performance was against the Atlanta Dream.
Midway through the season, Bonner and Phoenix faced Atlanta, and she led them to victory. She had a double-double of 25 points and 13 rebounds. Then, she had an assist, a steal and a block in the process.
Bonner may have started in five games that season, but she was still Phoenix's best reserve. She had her season high off the bench, and the Mercury came out victorious.
The Mercury had three other players who scored in double figures. Candice Dupree was behind Bonner, as she finished the game with 22 points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal. Diana Taurasi had 21 points, five assists and three rebounds. Then, Penny Taylor had 19 points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Bonner and Mercury make the playoffs
Phoenix finished the season with a record of 19-15, and they made it to the Conference finals. They beat the Seattle Storm in their first series, then they lost to the Minnesota Lynx.
Bonner played a role in the team's success, and later on, her role would change. She became one of the team's starters, and she took her game to another level. The three-time Sixth Woman of the Year played a pivotal role in the Mercury's success, and next season, she may help them win another championship.
