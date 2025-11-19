Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Mercury's Bonner Proved She Was The League's Top Reserve

DeWanna Bonner won Sixth Woman of the Year for a third time in 2011, and her best game of the season was against an Eastern Conference team.

Davion Moore

Sep 11, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Lindsay Whalen (13) and Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) react on the court during the first half at the US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 96-90. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images
Sep 11, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Lindsay Whalen (13) and Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) react on the court during the first half at the US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 96-90. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

DeWanna Bonner returned to the Phoenix Mercury this year, and she had a strong season. She joined the team after her time with the Indiana Fever did not work out. Bonner signed a deal with Indiana after playing with the Connecticut Sun from 2020 to 2024.

Bonner played nine games with the Fever, and she started in three of them. When she was waived by Indiana, she signed with Phoenix and played 24 games with them.

DeWanna Bonne
Sep 3, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Candice Dupree (4) receives congratulations from guard DeWanna Bonner (24) while playing against the Los Angeles Sparks during the second half at the US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sparks, 93-77. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Phoenix's reserve started her career with the Mercury, and in her first season, she won a championship. She also won Sixth Woman of the Year, as she averaged 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in 34 games. She did not start in any of those games.

Bonner's early years with the Mercury were a success, and in her third year, she won Sixth Woman of the Year for the third time. She averaged 10.7 points, seven rebounds, a steal and a block that year, and her best performance was against the Atlanta Dream.

DeWanna Bonne
Jul 8, 2012; Seattle, WA, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (24) moves towards the basket while being guarded by Seattle Storm guard Tanisha Wright (30) during the 1st half at KeyArena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Midway through the season, Bonner and Phoenix faced Atlanta, and she led them to victory. She had a double-double of 25 points and 13 rebounds. Then, she had an assist, a steal and a block in the process.

Bonner may have started in five games that season, but she was still Phoenix's best reserve. She had her season high off the bench, and the Mercury came out victorious.

The Mercury had three other players who scored in double figures. Candice Dupree was behind Bonner, as she finished the game with 22 points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal. Diana Taurasi had 21 points, five assists and three rebounds. Then, Penny Taylor had 19 points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Bonner and Mercury make the playoffs

Phoenix finished the season with a record of 19-15, and they made it to the Conference finals. They beat the Seattle Storm in their first series, then they lost to the Minnesota Lynx.

DeWanna Bonne
Jun. 15, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Lynx center Jessica Adair (1) boxes out Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) during the second half at US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 78-60. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Bonner played a role in the team's success, and later on, her role would change. She became one of the team's starters, and she took her game to another level. The three-time Sixth Woman of the Year played a pivotal role in the Mercury's success, and next season, she may help them win another championship.

Please follow us on X to read more about DeWanna Bonner and her successful career when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.