Phoenix Draft Pick Megan Franza Plays Well For Washington

In some cases, the Phoenix Mercury drafted players who did not suit up for them. Tauja Catchings is an example, and she was Phoenix's third-round pick in 2000. She attended Illinois, and she had some notable seasons during that time. Her talents caught the attention of the Mercury, and they selected her the same year they picked Adrian Williams-Strong and Shantia Owens.

The following year, the Mercury had two picks in the fourth round. Their last pick was Megan Franza, and she attended Washington. Franza had some solid seasons during that time, and in her first season, she averaged 7.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Her stats improved after that, as she averaged 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals.

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Franza's third season was her best, and she averaged 17.2 points, three rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals. Then, in her final season, she averaged 16.1 points, 3.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

In her final season, Franza helped Washington go on a solid tournament run. Washington faced Old Dominion in the first round, and Franza and her teammates beat their opponent by two points.

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The Huskies had three players who scored in double figures, and Loree Payne led the way. Payne had 20 points, and Giuliana Mendiola and Franza both had 12 points. In Franza's case, she had six assists, two rebounds and a steal in the process.

Franza continues her journey

Washington's tournament run was alive, and in the next game, Franza and her teammates faced Florida. They beat the Gators 86-75, and she finished the game with 15 points. She also had six assists, five rebounds and two steals. The Huskies had three more players who scored 10 or more points, as Mendiola had 18 points, and Andrea Lalum and Payne both had 14.

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Things were looking up for the Huskies, and in their game against Oklahoma, she had her best performance. Franza finished the game with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists. Washington beat Oklahoma by 17, and the team moved on to the Elite Eight. Then, the Huskies' run came to an end, as Southwest Missouri State beat them 104-87. Franza had 12 points, six assists and three steals in that game.

After that season, the Washington guard was drafted by the Mercury, and she became a part of their history. Franza had some great college seasons, and her final year helped her get drafted by Phoenix.

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