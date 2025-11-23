Mercury Draft Picks Seek To Establish Themselves
In the past, there have been instances where the Phoenix Mercury had one draft pick. Those picks are outside of the first round, and the players selected at that time are forever tied to the Mercury.
Some of those players did not suit up for the Mercury, or if they did, their time with the team was brief. Still, they are a part of the team's history. In 2017, Phoenix had a pick in the third round, and they selected Alexis Prince.
Prince played 18 games with Phoenix the first time around, and this year, she played a game with them. Her career high in points so far is nine. She had that against the Los Angeles Sparks, and she also had three rebounds, two assists and a block.
Mercury select in each round
The year before they drafted Prince, the Mercury had three draft picks. They had one each round, and with their first one, they selected Courtney Williams. Williams played a few games with Phoenix before she was traded to the Connecticut Sun. Since then, she has had a successful career, and she has played for a few teams.
Williams' career high is 34 points, and she reached that mark in 2018. She was still playing for the Sun, and it was against the Washington Mystics.
With the Mercury's second pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft, the team selected Jillian Alleyne. Alleyne did not play until 2019, as factors such as injuries and being waived delayed her debut. She played for the Minnesota Lynx and the Mystics. She played limited minutes with both teams, and she scored two points in a game against her future team. She was playing for the Lynx at that time, and she saw some minutes against the Mystics.
Nirra Fields was the Mercury's last pick that year, and she played four games with them. She had two points against the Indiana Fever.
None of Phoenix's 2016 picks spent extensive time with the team. Prince played some games with them, and she even returned for a second stint. She did well in that time, and she had some nice moments with the team.
There are plenty of other picks to explore, and there will be instances like Williams where the player had their career high elsewhere. Even if that is the case, it all started with the Mercury drafting them.
