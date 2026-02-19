Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury Draft Players In The Fourth Round

The WNBA Draft has changed over the years, and they Mercury were there for the changes.

Davion Moore

Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of a Wilson basketball and the Dallas Wings logo during the game between the Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of a Wilson basketball and the Dallas Wings logo during the game between the Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury have drafted many players, and some of them were picked late. The Mercury built their roster before the start of the 1997 season, and they added players like Jennifer Gillom, Michele Timms and others. Those two stars came from the allocation phase, and the Mercury drafted others like Toni Foster and Tia Jackson later on.

January 14, 2011, Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Tia Jackson instructs her players against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Phoenix had four picks in the 1997 WNBA Draft, and after Foster and Jackson, they drafted Umeki Webb and Monique Ambers.

Ambers was Phoenix's first fourth-round pick, and more followed after that. The Mercury had four picks in 1998, and their fourth pick was Karen Wilkins. Interestingly enough, there were a few players in that round who would have Mercury ties much later. Sandy Brondello was selected by the Detroit Shock, and Vanessa Nygaard was drafted by the New York Liberty. Both of these players coached the Mercury years later.

Jun 29, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard looks on against the Indiana Fever while wearing a We Are BG pin in support of Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (not pictured) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

In 1999, the Mercury drafted Amanda Wilson in the fourth round. That was the year they missed the playoffs, and the following year, they returned to the postseason.

After drafting Wilson, they had fourth-round picks in the following drafts. They drafted Shantia Owens in 2000, Carolyn Moos and Megan Franza in 2001 and Amba Kongolo in 2002.

Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi shows off her three WNBA Championship rings during ceremonies at the season opener on June 5, 2015, at US Airways Center in Phoenix. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The WNBA makes some changes

In 2003, the Mercury had two third-round picks, and that year was significant. The draft was no longer four rounds, and the Mercury adjusted. They found some talented players during a difficult period, and after missing the playoffs for six seasons, the Mercury returned to the postseason in 2007. Phoenix made history during that time, as Diana Taurasi and her teammates won the franchise's first championship.

Overall, the Mercury drafted seven players when the league had four rounds in its draft. Those players had different journeys, but they were selected by a team that would become one of the WNBA's most historic. Those players have a place in Mercury history, and as time passed, Phoenix added talent that helped it get to the playoffs.

Phoenix has done well when it comes to finding hidden gems, and last year's rookies are a prime example. They went undrafted, and they came to the team and established themselves. Adding these players, especially without having draft picks, shows that talent can be found anywhere, and that includes the fourth round.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.