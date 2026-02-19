Mercury Draft Players In The Fourth Round
The Phoenix Mercury have drafted many players, and some of them were picked late. The Mercury built their roster before the start of the 1997 season, and they added players like Jennifer Gillom, Michele Timms and others. Those two stars came from the allocation phase, and the Mercury drafted others like Toni Foster and Tia Jackson later on.
Phoenix had four picks in the 1997 WNBA Draft, and after Foster and Jackson, they drafted Umeki Webb and Monique Ambers.
Ambers was Phoenix's first fourth-round pick, and more followed after that. The Mercury had four picks in 1998, and their fourth pick was Karen Wilkins. Interestingly enough, there were a few players in that round who would have Mercury ties much later. Sandy Brondello was selected by the Detroit Shock, and Vanessa Nygaard was drafted by the New York Liberty. Both of these players coached the Mercury years later.
In 1999, the Mercury drafted Amanda Wilson in the fourth round. That was the year they missed the playoffs, and the following year, they returned to the postseason.
After drafting Wilson, they had fourth-round picks in the following drafts. They drafted Shantia Owens in 2000, Carolyn Moos and Megan Franza in 2001 and Amba Kongolo in 2002.
The WNBA makes some changes
In 2003, the Mercury had two third-round picks, and that year was significant. The draft was no longer four rounds, and the Mercury adjusted. They found some talented players during a difficult period, and after missing the playoffs for six seasons, the Mercury returned to the postseason in 2007. Phoenix made history during that time, as Diana Taurasi and her teammates won the franchise's first championship.
Overall, the Mercury drafted seven players when the league had four rounds in its draft. Those players had different journeys, but they were selected by a team that would become one of the WNBA's most historic. Those players have a place in Mercury history, and as time passed, Phoenix added talent that helped it get to the playoffs.
Phoenix has done well when it comes to finding hidden gems, and last year's rookies are a prime example. They went undrafted, and they came to the team and established themselves. Adding these players, especially without having draft picks, shows that talent can be found anywhere, and that includes the fourth round.
