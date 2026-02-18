Mercury Miss The Playoffs, Star Still Gets Recognized
The Phoenix Mercury's 1999 season is noteworthy, but it is for the wrong reasons. The Mercury made the playoffs in their first two seasons, and their second appearance led to something special.
Phoenix reached the WNBA Finals, and the team got to that point by beating the Cleveland Rockers. The Mercury beat the Rockers 2-1, and they faced the defending champions in the Finals. The Houston Comets won four titles in a row, and their second came after they beat the Mercury.
With the Mercury reaching the Finals, the following year was a chance to get back to the Finals and win the franchise's first championship. However, things did not go as planned. Phoenix finished the season with a record of 15-17, and the Comets, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Sacramento Monarchs had significant leads over them.
The Mercury missed the playoffs, but overall, they had a solid year. Their stars played well, and by the end of the season, they were involved in award races.
For starters, Jennifer Gillom received points in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race. She was tied for 11th, as both she and Teresa Weatherspoon earned three points. Then, players like Sandy Brondello, Dawn Staley and others were ahead of them. Yolanda Griffith won the award that year, and she averaged 18.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 1.9 blocks and 1.6 assists.
Griffith had an excellent season, and in what was her first season, she took home two major awards. She took home MVP, but she also won Defensive Player of the Year.
As far as Gillom, the Mercury star averaged 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals. The best season of her career was in 1998, as she averaged 20.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.4 assists.
Mercury star stands out
Gillom was the lone Mercury player in award races, and she also received recognition in the Sportsmanship Award race. She was tied for second, and she earned eight points. Brondello and Ticha Penicheiro had the same amount. Staley won the award, and she had 11 points in that race.
The Mercury's season was a setback, but Gillom and her teammates would recover the following year. They made the playoffs, won 20 games and they were tied to different awards. Phoenix was in a good space, and a few years later, things would change.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 1999 season and players involved in award races when you click right here!