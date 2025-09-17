Phoenix Mercury On SI

How The Mercury Prepared For Their First Championship

The Phoenix Mercury were gearing up for a historic season in 2007, and they decided to do something different with one of their draft picks.

Davion Moore

August 28, 2010; San Antonio, TX, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Tangela Smith (50) controls the ball under pressure from San Antonio Silver Stars guard Becky Hammon (25) and forward Crystal Kelly (behind) during the second half at the AT&T Center. Phoenix beat San Antonio 92-73. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images
August 28, 2010; San Antonio, TX, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Tangela Smith (50) controls the ball under pressure from San Antonio Silver Stars guard Becky Hammon (25) and forward Crystal Kelly (behind) during the second half at the AT&T Center. Phoenix beat San Antonio 92-73. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images / Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

The 2007 season ended up being one of the most important seasons in the Phoenix Mercury's history. They not only made the playoffs for the first time since 2000, they went on to win their first championship.

Before all of that happened, the Mercury had an interesting draft. They had four draft picks that year, as they had a pick in the first round, one in the second and two in the third.

Phoenix Mercur
May 20, 2012; Minneapolis, MN, USA: The Championship trophy from 2011 is brought back to Target Center before a game between Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Phoenix did something surprising with their first pick, but it was something that ended up paying off. The Mercury had the first pick of that year's draft, and they selected Lindsey Harding. Harding spent her college years with Duke, and in her final season, she averaged 13.6 points, four rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals.

Mercury make a move

While the Mercury drafted Harding, she ended up playing with a different team in her rookie season. Phoenix sent her to the Minnesota Lynx in a draft-day trade, and they received Tangela Smith in return. Smith was a veteran who played a role in the Mercury's first two championships.

Lindsey Hardin
Dec 4, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings player development coach Lindsey Harding passes a ball before a game against the LA Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Harding went on to make the WNBA All-Rookie Team, and she played with multiple teams over the years. Her best season was with the Washington Mystics, as she averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 assists, four rebounds and 1.2 steals. In the final year of her career, she played for the Mercury and averaged 3.9 points, 2.1 assists and 1.7 rebounds.

Tangela Smith
June 4, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward DeLisha Milton-Jones (8) puts up a shot against Phoenix Mercury forward Tangela Smith (50) during the first half in at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

In the second round, the Mercury selected Tyresa Smith. Smith spent her college years at Delaware, and she was the first player from the program to be drafted. Smith was waived by the Mercury, and she signed a deal with the Detroit Shock shortly after. She was waived by them, and she went on to play overseas.

After that, the Mercury selected Leah Rush and Emily Westerberg in the third round. Rush was waived by them, and she went on to spend some time with the Chicago Sky the following year. Westerberg did not suit up for them.

Phoenix was preparing for a big season, and they did something different. They could have kept Harding, and she may have had a good year with them, but they had other plans. They acquired a skilled veteran, and they won it all. It worked out for all parties, and regardless of what happened, all of the players tied to the Mercury that year are a part of the franchise's history.

Please follow us on X to read more about Phoenix's draft years such as this one when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.