How The Mercury Prepared For Their First Championship
The 2007 season ended up being one of the most important seasons in the Phoenix Mercury's history. They not only made the playoffs for the first time since 2000, they went on to win their first championship.
Before all of that happened, the Mercury had an interesting draft. They had four draft picks that year, as they had a pick in the first round, one in the second and two in the third.
Phoenix did something surprising with their first pick, but it was something that ended up paying off. The Mercury had the first pick of that year's draft, and they selected Lindsey Harding. Harding spent her college years with Duke, and in her final season, she averaged 13.6 points, four rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals.
Mercury make a move
While the Mercury drafted Harding, she ended up playing with a different team in her rookie season. Phoenix sent her to the Minnesota Lynx in a draft-day trade, and they received Tangela Smith in return. Smith was a veteran who played a role in the Mercury's first two championships.
Harding went on to make the WNBA All-Rookie Team, and she played with multiple teams over the years. Her best season was with the Washington Mystics, as she averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 assists, four rebounds and 1.2 steals. In the final year of her career, she played for the Mercury and averaged 3.9 points, 2.1 assists and 1.7 rebounds.
In the second round, the Mercury selected Tyresa Smith. Smith spent her college years at Delaware, and she was the first player from the program to be drafted. Smith was waived by the Mercury, and she signed a deal with the Detroit Shock shortly after. She was waived by them, and she went on to play overseas.
After that, the Mercury selected Leah Rush and Emily Westerberg in the third round. Rush was waived by them, and she went on to spend some time with the Chicago Sky the following year. Westerberg did not suit up for them.
Phoenix was preparing for a big season, and they did something different. They could have kept Harding, and she may have had a good year with them, but they had other plans. They acquired a skilled veteran, and they won it all. It worked out for all parties, and regardless of what happened, all of the players tied to the Mercury that year are a part of the franchise's history.
Please follow us on X to read more about Phoenix's draft years such as this one when you click right here!