Mercury's 2008 Draft Brings In Future Most Improved Player
The 2009 WNBA Draft was significant for the Phoenix Mercury. They drafted a player who would go on to become one of their top players. Phoenix selected DeWanna Bonner, who went on to win three Sixth Woman of the Year awards in her first three seasons. She won a championship in her rookie season, and she was a part of the legendary 2014 team.
Before drafting Bonner, the Mercury finished the 2008 season with a record of 16-18. Phoenix had three draft picks before heading into that season, and they had one in each round. They had the 13th pick, the 25th pick and the 41st pick.
With the 13th pick, the Mercury selected LaToya Sanders. She attended North Carolina, and her best season with them was her final year. She averaged 14.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.4 steals. That was a big year for her, as she made the ACC All-Defensive Team, the All-ACC First Team and she won the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.
Sanders played with the Mercury for a season, and she averaged 4.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. She appeared in 29 games in that time.
After her rookie season, Sanders was traded to the Minnesota Lynx. She played with them for a season before signing with the Los Angeles Sparks later on. In her time with the Lynx, she averaged 2.2 points and 2.2 rebounds. With the Sparks, she averaged 3.9 points and 2.4 rebounds.
Sanders was away from the WNBA for a few years, but played overseas in that time. She returned to the league in 2015, and she played for the Washington Mystics. She had some good years with the team, and in 2019, she won a championship. Sanders did not play in the 2020 season due to the pandemic, and she would retire in 2021.
With the 25th pick of that year's draft, the Mercury selected Leilani Mitchell. While Mitchell did play with Phoenix, she would play for them during this time. They traded her to the New York Liberty, where she played from 2008 to 2013,
Mitchell returns, wins Most Improved Player
Mitchell signed with the Mercury in 2015, and she averaged 6.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.1 rebounds. In 2016, she signed with the Mystics and played 10 games with them. Then, she came back to Phoenix for a few seasons before going back to Washington. Her best season was in 2019, when she averaged 12.8 points, four assists and three rebounds for Phoenix. Her performance that season led to her winning Most Improved Player for the second time in her career.
After selecting Sanders and Mitchell, the Mercury selected Marscilla Packer. She played for Ohio State, and in her senior year, she averaged 15.1 points, 3.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds. She ended up being waived later on.
The Mercury won a championship the year before, and in 2008, they could have gone for a repeat. However, they fell short and had to wait another year before winning another. Still, they used their draft picks, and Sanders and later Mitchell had a chance to play with them.
Please make sure you follow along with our Facebook page to read more articles around the Mercury when you click here!