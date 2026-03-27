Mercury's Elite Veteran And More Wear No. 14

When it comes to No. 14, the Phoenix Mercury have had nine players wear it. This is one of the numbers that made an appearance right away, as Marlies Askamp wore it in 1997. That was the Mercury's debut season, and Askamp was one of their first players.

May 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; A view of the WNBA logo on the basket padding during the first quarter of the game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Los Angeles Sparks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Askamp signed a deal with them, and in her first season, she averaged 7.5 points and 5.2 rebounds. She spent a few more years with the Mercury before she joined the Miami Sol. Then, she played for the Los Angeles Sparks, and she won a championship with them.

The center had her career high in her years with the Mercury, as she scored 23 points against the Utah Starzz. She also had six rebounds, two blocks, a steal and an assist in her team's 80-66 win. Askamp was one of two players who scored in double figures, as Clarissa Davis-Wrightsil had 18 points off the bench.

A few years later, Slobodanka Tuvic wore the number, and she wore it from 2001 to 2004. In her first season with the team, she played 30 games, and she came off the bench in all of them. After that, she was a starter in at least one game every year. In her final season, she played 33 games, and she started in 26 of them.

Tuvic's career high happened in her third season, and she had 17 points against the New York Liberty. The 2003 Mercury had a bad year, but Tuvic's performance helped them get a 66-59 win over the Liberty. She had a good game, and she also had four rebounds, four assists and a block.

Sep 26, 2013; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Alexis Hornbuckle (14) drives to the basket in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Lynx in game one of the WNBA conference finals at Target Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 85-62. Mandatory Credit: Marilyn Indahl-Imagn Images | Marilyn Indahl-Imagn Images

Eventually more players wore that number, as Allie Quigley, Alexis Hornbuckle, Shay Murphy and Devereaux Peters all represented the team while wearing that number. Bria Hartley and Sam Thomas also wore it, and last year, a familiar face returned to the Mercury.

Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) reacts against the Las Vegas Aces in the second half during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bonner returns to her old stomping grounds

DeWanna Bonner signed with them, and when she returned, that was the number she wore. Kathryn Westbeld had No. 24, and the Mercury veteran went a different route. When she started her career, Bonner wore Westbeld's number, and Emma Cannon wore it a few years before the Mercury rookie.

The three-time Sixth Woman of the Year had her career high during the Connecticut Sun's 2023 season, and she had 41 points against the Las Vegas Aces. Bonner could not be stopped, and Connecticut picked up its seventh win.

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