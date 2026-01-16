Examining Edwina Brown's Season With The Mercury
The Phoenix Mercury have had many players over the years, and some of them started their WNBA journeys with another team. Edwina Brown is one of those players, and she started her career with the Detroit Shock.
The Shock drafted her in 2000, and she was the third pick of that year's draft. That was a year when the Mercury did not have a first-round pick, but they selected players in later rounds. They drafted Adrian Williams-Strong, and she became an All-Star a few years later.
As far as Brown, she had a decent rookie season. She averaged 5.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. She played 32 games, and she started in seven of them. The following year, she had the best season of her career, and she averaged 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and a steal. She played 32 games once again, and she started in 14.
Brown comes to Phoenix
Brown played with the Shock for one last season, and she joined the Mercury after that. The Mercury acquired her in a trade, and they gave up Petra Ujhelyi and Telisha Quarles.
In her season with the Mercury, Brown played 34 games, and she started in six. Her best game during that time was a 15-point outing against the Sacramento Monarchs. The Mercury hosted the Monarchs, and they ended up losing. That was the first game of the season, and Sacramento beat Phoenix by nine.
Brown was one of two players who scored in double figures, and she was the leading scorer. She had her 15 points, and she also had six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Tamicha Jackson was the other player who scored 10 or more points, and she had 13. She also had two rebounds, two assists and a block.
While that was Brown's season high, she had her career high when she was in Detroit. In her second season, she had 19 points in a game against the Charlotte Sting. She also had two assists, two rebounds and a steal. Detroit won that game, as the Shock beat the Sting 72-69.
After spending time with the Mercury, Brown played with the Houston Comets. That happened a few years later, and she played four games with them. Brown's time with the Mercury was brief, but she was able to contribute during a difficult period.
