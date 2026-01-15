Why The Mercury Made Lineup Changes In 2005
The Phoenix Mercury drafted Diana Taurasi in 2004, and before that, they brought in Penny Taylor. Taylor was playing for the Cleveland Rockers, but after the 2003 season, the team folded.
Taylor and her teammates were a part of a dispersal draft, and with the first pick of that draft, the Mercury added a key piece. Phoenix finished the 2004 season with a record of 17-17, which was an improvement from previous seasons. The Mercury's new stars proved that they can lead the team to victory, and while Phoenix had a slightly worse record in 2005, the team was headed in the right direction.
Phoenix started that season with a loss to the Sacramento Monarchs. Sacramento picked up a 77-72 win, and after that game, the Mercury lost to the Indiana Fever. The Fever beat them 83-76 in a game where Taurasi had 24 points.
In the Mercury's first loss, Taurasi and Anna DeForge both had 20 points. They were starters, and they were joined by Ashley Robinson, Shereka Wright and Gwen Jackson. In the second loss, the lineup remained the same, and outside of Taurasi, there were three players who scored in double figures.
Plenette Pierson had 15 points, five rebounds and an assist. DeForge had 14 points, and she also had seven rebounds and two assists. Robinson had 10 points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Mercury get their first win
The Mercury beat the Charlotte Sting after that, and there was a small change in the starting lineup. Pierson became a starter, and Jackson moved to the bench. Phoenix's starters played well in that game, as DeForge had 20 points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Taurasi had 19 points, and she also had seven assists, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Then, Wright had 17 points. The Mercury beat the Sting by 10, and while that was a good win, Phoenix went on a losing streak right after that.
Phoenix lost to the Connecticut Sun, the Seattle Storm and the Houston Comets before beating the Los Angeles Sparks. Pierson remained in the starting lineup in the game against the Sun, and in the game against Seattle, there was another change.
Kayte Christensen became a starter, and Taylor was in action after missing the first few games. The Mercury nearly won that game, but they picked up their second victory right after that.
The Mercury tried different lineups, and in what was a decent season, some of those lineups secured victories.
