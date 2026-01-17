Mercury Face Eastern Conference Team In 2020 Playoffs
The Phoenix Mercury have made the playoffs 19 times over the years, and during that time, they have played some exceptional teams.
The Mercury have met some teams multiple times, and one of the first teams that comes to mind is the Minnesota Lynx. Phoenix faced Minnesota in the 2024 playoffs, and the Lynx beat the Mercury 2-0. That was their first time back in the playoffs, as they missed the postseason in 2023. They finished that season with a record of 9-31.
Phoenix and Minnesota met in the 2025 playoffs, and the Mercury beat the Lynx 3-1. That was a significant win for the Mercury, as that victory led to them reaching the WNBA Finals.
The Mercury have encountered Eastern Conference teams in the playoffs as well, and when it comes to the Washington Mystics, they have only met them once.
These two teams met in 2020 in what was an interesting year. That was the year that the WNBA had its season in an isolation zone, and the season was cut down to 22 games.
Phoenix finished the season with a record of 13-9, and Washington had a record of 9-13.
Despite being four games under .500, the Mystics made the playoffs. They were the eighth seed, and the Mercury were fifth. The Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm had bye periods, and they did not play until after the first and second rounds. However, all of the other teams have to play those rounds.
Peddy calls game
The Mercury and the Mystics met in the first round, and Phoenix came out on top. These teams met in a single-elimination game, and the Mercury won a close one. They beat the Mystics 85-84, and Shey Peddy was the hero. She made a game-winning 3-point shot, and Phoenix moved on to the next round.
While Peddy's shot won the game, the Mercury had some strong performances from their stars. Skylar Diggins had 24 points, and she also had six rebounds, five assists and a steal. Diana Taurasi had 23 points, six assists and four rebounds. Phoenix also had two players who scored 12 points, as Peddy had 12 and Kia Vaughn did as well.
Phoenix and Washington have only met once in the playoffs, but as time goes on, that may change.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Phoenix Mercury and how they have played during the playoffs when you click right here!