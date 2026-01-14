Mercury Fall To Western Conference Rival In 2020
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2020 season with a record of 13-9. They started the season with a loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, and they lost another game, as the Indiana Fever beat them 106-100.
The Mercury beat the Las Vegas Aces after that, and that win was the start of a streak. They beat the New York Liberty, the Atlanta Dream and the Chicago Sky before losing to the Seattle Storm.
Phoenix won some of its season series, as the Mercury swept the Washington Mystics. There were also a few series that they lost, and the matchup with Seattle was one of them.
Seattle beat Phoenix 74-68 in that game, and Brittney Griner was the star. She had 20 points, eight rebounds, four blocks, two assists and a steal. The Mercury center was active in that game, and that was one of many times where she filled the stat sheet.
Phoenix had some other noteworthy performances, as Diana Taurasi had 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Like Griner, she did a bit of everything in that game. Skylar Diggins finished the game with 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.
The Storm picked up their sixth win, and when these two teams met later on, Seattle added to its win total.
In what was considered a home game for the Mercury, the Storm beat them 83-60. The Mercury were led by Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, and she had 24 points. She also had three rebounds and two steals. Phoenix had another player who scored in double figures, as Sophie Cunningham had 10 points off the bench.
Seattle beats Phoenix 2-0
Phoenix was swept by Seattle, and the Storm ended up winning it all. They had a bye period in the first two rounds, and when they made their playoff debut, they faced the Minnesota Lynx. They beat the Lynx 3-0 in that series, and they faced the Aces in the WNBA Finals. Seattle swept Las Vegas and won its fourth championship. The Storm won their third two years prior, and after being knocked out in the second round 2019 playoffs, they bounced back and added to their legacy.
The Mercury had a hard time stopping the Storm that year, but Phoenix picked up wins over other teams.
